Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Eternal Sunshine enjoyed a productive campaign last season, winning on five occasions, and she looks capable of adding to her tally based on what she has shown the last twice.

Eternal Sunshine was beaten only a couple of necks when third at Musselburgh on her penultimate start and she also went close when filling the same position at Ayr last time.

She lost out by a short head and half a length, but shaped well having been caught on the opposite flank to the first two home. That earned her the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time, and she looks well treated off the same mark here (she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb).

Gallant caught the eye when making good headway to finish fourth on his handicap debut at Newmarket in April, deserving extra credit for faring best of those who raced off the pace, but he didn't get a chance to build on that promise at York where he endured a nightmare passage.

Gallant, the 7/2 favourite, travelled well by the rail but had no room inside the final couple of furlongs and was unable to make his effort, barely coming off the bridle.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter and remains likely to improve, as denoted by the Timeform 'small 'p'. This longer trip asks a new question, but he's a promising sort and looks well treated based on the form of his Kempton novice win last season - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - so looks the one to beat.

Arch Legend proved largely disappointing after winning his first couple of starts last season for Charlie Johnston, but he fell in the weights as a consequence and has offered encouragement in a couple of outings for Ruth Carr.

Arch Legend was beaten around ten lengths in fifth at Beverley on his stable debut, but he shaped better than that result would suggest as he made a promising move from the rear but was unable to sustain it after racing too keenly.

He duly built on that when runner-up at the same venue last time and was unlucky to bump into a rejuvenated rival who had also fallen in the weights. Arch Legend is well treated off the same mark as last time and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb on that form, while the performance he produced to win at Wolverhampton last season suggests he could be rated even higher.

