Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Brighton and Chester on Thursday.
-
O'Brien can enhance superb Dee Stakes record with Mount Kilimanjaro
-
Step up in trip to suit unexposed Queen Sansa
-
Way of Stars open to improvement granted better luck
Top-rated Mount Kilimanjaro has clear claims on form
Mount Kilimanjaro (Fr)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 5312-3
Mount Kilimanjaro was turned over at a very short price on his return at Dundalk in March, but he was Aidan O'Brien's first domestic runner of the year so it's possible he needed the outing.
Mount Kilimanjaro had progressed well during his two-year-old campaign and signed off for the season with an excellent second to stablemate Twain in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.
That's comfortably the best form on offer and places him 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Dee Stakes, a race his trainer Aidan O'Brien has dominated by winning seven of the last ten runnings.
Queen Sansa a likely improver on handicap debut
Queen Sansa (Ire)
- J: Jack Doughty
- T: Stuart Williams
- F: 7-87
Queen Sansa failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden/ novice company, but she showed more than previously when beaten three and a quarter lengths in seventh at Wolverhampton last time.
Queen Sansa has raced at seven furlongs so far, but, given she's by top-class mile-and-a-quarter performer Almanzor out of a fairly useful mare who stayed nine furlongs, she looks likely to relish this stiffer test of stamina and has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's a likely improver up in trip on her handicap debut.
It's notable that she was sent off the 6/4 favourite on debut in November, so is seemingly held in some regard, and she has untapped potential.
'Horse In Focus' Way of Stars can build on Southwell promise
Way Of Stars (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 243-3
Way of Stars looked unlucky not to go close when beaten three lengths in third on his handicap debut and reappearance at Southwell month.
Way of Stars was short of room when still going well over two furlongs out and his winning chance had gone by the time he was finally in the clear.
However, he kept on in encouraging fashion inside the final half-furlong, finishing with running left, and he looks likely to build on that promise granted better luck in running. He appeals as being well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two from the Roodee on ITV
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies six-time course winner at Newton Abbot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day One Tips: Back Dascombe and Palmer in 260/1 each-way multiples
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1