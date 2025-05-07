Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

O'Brien can enhance superb Dee Stakes record with Mount Kilimanjaro

Step up in trip to suit unexposed Queen Sansa

Way of Stars open to improvement granted better luck

Mount Kilimanjaro was turned over at a very short price on his return at Dundalk in March, but he was Aidan O'Brien's first domestic runner of the year so it's possible he needed the outing.

Mount Kilimanjaro had progressed well during his two-year-old campaign and signed off for the season with an excellent second to stablemate Twain in the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

That's comfortably the best form on offer and places him 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Dee Stakes, a race his trainer Aidan O'Brien has dominated by winning seven of the last ten runnings.

Recommended Bet Back Mount Kilimanjaro in the 14:35 at Chester SBK 13/8

Queen Sansa failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden/ novice company, but she showed more than previously when beaten three and a quarter lengths in seventh at Wolverhampton last time.

Queen Sansa has raced at seven furlongs so far, but, given she's by top-class mile-and-a-quarter performer Almanzor out of a fairly useful mare who stayed nine furlongs, she looks likely to relish this stiffer test of stamina and has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's a likely improver up in trip on her handicap debut.

It's notable that she was sent off the 6/4 favourite on debut in November, so is seemingly held in some regard, and she has untapped potential.

Recommended Bet Back Queen Sansa in the 15:25 at Brighton SBK 15/8

Way of Stars looked unlucky not to go close when beaten three lengths in third on his handicap debut and reappearance at Southwell month.

Way of Stars was short of room when still going well over two furlongs out and his winning chance had gone by the time he was finally in the clear.

However, he kept on in encouraging fashion inside the final half-furlong, finishing with running left, and he looks likely to build on that promise granted better luck in running. He appeals as being well treated off just a 1 lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Way of Stars in the 16:45 at Chester SBK 15/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here