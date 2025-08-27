Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated improver
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newbury and Ffos Las on Thursday...
Echo of Glory unexposed at trip
Pepper Fizz open to improvement
More to come from Sir William
16:10, Ffos Las - Echo of Glory remains of interest
Echo Of Glory (Ire)
- J: C. T. Keane
- T: Daniel & Claire Kubler
- F: 078-13742
Echo of Glory attracted support on his return from six months off and a gelding operation and he duly opened his account on handicap debut at Bath in June. He showed much improved form, around three lengths clear when eased close home.
Echo of Glory has maintained his form relatively well since, too, having no issues with the step up to a mile and a quarter when runner-up at Doncaster last time, likely to having pressed the winner more had he kept on a straight line in the closing stages.
This mark still looks a workable one and, totally unexposed at middle distances, he remains one to be positive about, especially with Colin Keane taking over in the saddle for the first time.
16:15, Newbury - Pepper Fizz one to note on handicap debut
Pepper Fizz
- J: William Cox
- T: Georgina Nicholls
- F: 463
Georgina Nicholls is having a good season so far, operating at a 25% strike rate, and she could have further success with Pepper Fizz on her handicap debut.
She has shown ability in three starts so far, doing some good late work on her debut at Windsor in June, and running to a similar level on her qualifying run at Chepstow last month.
Pepper Fizz once again shaped like a horse who is ready for a step up to seven furlongs, making good headway when pushed along from two furlongs out and sticking to her task well in the closing stages.
She now moves up to a more suitable trip on her handicap debut, and an opening mark of 65 may well underestimate her, especially given she's open to further improvement - she has the 'Timeform small p' attached to her rating.
19:30, Newbury - Sir William well placed to follow up
Sir William (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 25-734331
William Haggas has won two of the last four renewals of this handicap and he has a very good chance of recording further success in the shape of Sir William.
He had been running consistently well in handicaps this season prior to deservedly opening his account at Windsor earlier this month, benefiting from having a strong pace to aim at.
Sir William has left the impression that he's a well handicapped horse on more than once occasion this season and finally put it all together, still looking a little inexperienced as he wandered around when in front on his own, but knuckling down well to prevail by one and three quarter lengths.
There's every chance he's got an even bigger performance in his locker now he's up and running and a subsequent 4lb rise in the weights looks more than fair.
Recommended bets
