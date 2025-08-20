Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Royal Fixation hard to beat

Amazing Journey still on a good mark

Dance In The Storm one to keep on side

Royal Fixation cost 180,000 guineas as a yearling and created a very good impression when making a winning debut at Thirsk in June, always travelling well and having much too much for a next-time-out winner.

That may not have been the deepest race of its type, but she improved markedly for that initial experience when beaten a neck by a promising unbeaten filly in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last month.

Royal Fixation was ridden much more patiently on that occasion, staying on well in the final furlong to take second place close home, and she promises to have even more to offer.

She's a filly with plenty of speed in her pedigree, also a sprinter on looks, and she's 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while the 'Timeform small p' denotes she's open to further improvement - she should be hard to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Fixation in the 13:50 York SBK 5/4

Amazing Journey improved for his debut run when opening his account at Chepstow in June and he progressed further when following up on his nursery debut over six furlongs at this course next time.

That form worked out well, with the third and fourth both winning next time, and he shaped much better than the bare result at Glorious Goodwood last time, given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result.

That was his first time racing on softer ground and he was unlucky not to finish closer, losing his position when denied a run over a furlong out, but staying on well to the line. He clearly appreciated the step up to seven furlongs and he remains with potential from just 1lb higher, particularly now returned to a faster surface.

Recommended Bet Back Amazing Journey in the 16:45 York SBK 9/1

Dance In The Storm is from a very good family and she showed her true ability in a big-field handicap at Glorious Goodwood last time, settling better in a more truly-run race, and arguably a shade unlucky not to come out on top.

She travelled well on that occasion and caught the eye as she sluiced through the field from the rear, only just failing to reel in another progressive three-year-old who is from an excellent Shadwell family.

Dance In The Storm also suffered a little interference from the eventual winner close home - earning herself the Horse In Focus Flag - and she remains a horse to be very positive about. She's 3lb higher now, but she is back against her own sex, and she is also taking on her elders for the first time. We are yet to see the best of Dance In The Storm and she is very high on the shortlist for this competitive handicap.