Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Large P horse running at Sandown

Publish is an exciting prospect

Orion's Belt the one to beat up in grade

Pendragon can land a four-timer

This maiden has a habit of producing future pattern winners, the roll of honour including Kameko and Ruling Court, who both won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, along with a host of others.

This year's renewal looks very interesting, too, with Publish and Catullus both having the 'Timeform Large P' after very promising debuts. Charlie Appleby has saddled the last two winners of this race, so Catullus is sure to be popular, but it is Publish who achieved more on debut on Timeform ratings.

He started 6/4 second favourite for his debut over this course and distance and could hardly have shaped better considering his luckless run, meeting trouble on more than once occasion, and once he was in the clear, the winner already had the race sewn up.

The fact he finished as close as he did is testament to his raw ability, still having running left at the line, and this well-bred, well-made colt is just the sort to improve markedly for that initial experience.

Recommended Bet Back Publish in the 14:45 Sandown SBK 4/5

This year's renewal of this listed event is chock-full of potential, but from a ratings standpoint, it is Orion's Belt who is the one to beat.

She was all the rage in the betting on her debut at Salisbury and, while she displayed plenty of ability, her inexperience held her back somewhat, still having every chance in the final furlong but running green and finding less than looked likely.

Orion's Belt showed the benefit of that experience in no uncertain terms at Newmarket last time, though, given a no-nonsense ride from the front, and well in command in the final furlong. The timefigure gives the visual impression more substance and she looks ready for this step up in grade.

She is at least 3lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and the 'Timeform small p' attached to her rating denotes she's open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Orion's Belt in the 15:20 Sandown SBK 11/4

Pendragon is a typical improver for Sir Mark Prescott, needing four runs to be allotted a mark last year, and progressing out of all recognition once moving up to a trip more in line with his pedigree in handicaps as a three-year-old.

Pendragon started the season from a mark of 69, but after three bloodless wins, he's soon rose to a perch of 94, and judged by his latest win over this course and distance, he is yet to reach his limit.

He always looked comfortable, but it was impressive how quickly he put daylight between himself and the remainder when asked to quicken two furlongs from home, his jockey able to ease him close home, which makes the timefigure he recorded even more impressive.

Therefore, he's strongly fancied to defy a 9lb rise in the weights in this stronger handicap to record a four-timer.