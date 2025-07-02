Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Large P horse

Inquisition can progress again

Satavia can leave debut form well behind

Azuinthejungle handicapped to follow up

Ryan Moore looks an interesting booking on Inquisition (he's had just five rides for the yard since 2020) and she must have an excellent chance.

Indeed, she is bred to be smart - by Sea The Stars out of a smart mare who is a half-sister to high-class Mutakayyef and Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious - and she opened her account in some style over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last month.

She made the most of a good opportunity on that occasion, but she had a stack in hand, quickening into the lead entering the straight and clear when she edged to her right in the closing stages.

This race has a deeper look to it, but she is only 5lb higher in the weights, and with this even greater test of stamina sure to suit, she's strongly fancied to follow up under Moore.

Recommended Bet Back Inquisition in the 16:32 Yarmouth SBK 7/4

Satavia was very strong in the betting for her debut at Windsor in May and she's open to significant progress following that initial experience.

She failed to beat a rival home that day, but the weight of support behind her suggests she's well regarded at home, sent of favourite up against some promising types only to be undone by severe greenness.

Satavia was close up early, but was pushed along from two furlongs out, where her inexperience told under pressure, and when she stumbled around a furlong from home she wasn't persevered with.

It is worth noting that she has an excellent middle-distance pedigree, so this step up in trip is sure to suit, and she's just the sort to leave her debut form well behind - Satavia has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to her rating, signifying she's open to significant improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Satavia in the 16:37 Kempton SBK 4/1

Azuinthejungle holds a big edge on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - he's at least 6lb clear of his rivals - and should prove hard to beat.

He had shown bits and pieces of form that suggested he was well handicapped and he proved better than ever when opening his account over five furlongs at Beverley last week.

Azuinthejungle was a little unruly and sweated up beforehand, but that didn't hamper his performance, travelling well in rear and he even overcame some trouble in-running to win going away.

That was an apprentice handicap, so he escapes a penalty and any rise in the weights for that success, so from a handicapping perspective, he's very hard to oppose back on the all-weather with the return to six furlongs no problem either.

Recommended Bet Back Azuinthejungle in the 20:08 Kempton SBK 3/1

