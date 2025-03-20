Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a hot trainer

More to come from Fury

Harry Derham can boast an overall strike rate of 29% at Chepstow, while he is operating at a 33% strike rate this month - he has the Hot Trainer Flag - and Sergeant Fury looks well placed to open his account under Rules.

He was purchased for £38,000 after winning his sole outing in points and he showed plenty to work on when starting 13/8 on his Rules debut in a bumper at Wincanton in November.

He also shaped with promise on his hurdling debut over two miles at Southwell soon after, and he eventually built on that promise on his handicap debut at Doncaster earlier this month where he was well suited by the step up to two and a half miles after 11 weeks off.

Sergeant Fury travelled well on the whole but left behind by the winner on the run-in and losing second in the final 50 yards. That run should have put an edge on him and, in a race where he has more upside than most, he seems sure to be competitive again.

Recommended Bet Back Sergeant Fury in the 16:40 Chepstow SBK 2/1

Reginald Charles was successful on his first start for Geoff Oldroyd in a seven-furlong handicap at Southwell in January, landing a gamble in the process to take advantage of a career-low mark.

He had been running over a mile and a quarter when last seen for Bryan Smart, but he had no problem back at a shorter trip, taking a strong hold from off the pace and also overcoming some trouble in-running early in the straight.

Once switched out for a run, he hung to his left towards the far rail but found plenty to lead inside the final furlong, and was just pushed out to the line to beat a next-time-out winner.

Reginald Charles was once rated as high as 74, so a subsequent 3lb rise, which leaves him on a mark of 56, looks very attractive; he is 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also carries the Sectional Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Reginald Charles in the 17:00 Newcastle SBK 7/5

Buzz Box is a regular at this venue, opening his account over six furlongs in a minor event at the beginning of last year, and largely holding his form well afterwards without winning.

He got back on the up when resuming winning ways over this course and distance at the end of January and he progressed further, proving better than ever when following up in similar fashion 16 days ago.

He shrugged off a 6lb rise in the manner of a progressive sprinter that day, starting to make headway over a furlong out and produced to lead soon after, keeping on well in the latter stages, always holding the runner-up, who won next time.

Another 6lb rise in the weights, pitched into a stronger handicap, makes life harder, but he is clearly thriving at present, and he's landed a good draw in stall 8. This will be just the second time Hollie Doyle has ridden for Bryan Smart and he's taken to progress further to complete a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Buzz Box in the 19:00 Newcastle SBK 10/3

