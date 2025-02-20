Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horses For Courses flag

After a much-needed summer break (form tailed off last term), TWILIGHT GLORY has returned better than ever this season, adding to his tally at this C&D before a good third at Chepstow (form boosted by the runner-up since) last month, so he is taken to resume winning ways in a race he won two years ago (14:35), with the forecast rain in his favour.

Twilight Glory has the Timeform 'Horses For Courses' flag following that second course success, has the edge over The Cox Express on weight-adjusted ratings, and is fancied to add to two winners and three places from the yard's last nine runners.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Glory to win the 14:35 Lingfield SBK 10/3





Paul Townend has a 41% strike-rate at Punchestown and, with no disrespect to JJ Slevin, gets the Jockey Uplift flag for C'EST TA CHANCE in the listed contest due off at 14:55.

The Timeform pace prediction is 'weak' and there is a suspicion that jockeyship could come to the fore, with the stoutly-bred C'Est Ta Chance expected to try and draw the sting out of some potentially speedier rivals.

C'Est Ta Chance improved again in defeat at Navan last time and at the prices looks the value bet to make it 2-3 over hurdles, most likely at the main expense of Timeform 'Horse In Focus' William Munny, who has shaped well when second in a couple of strong maiden hurdles.

Recommended Bet Back C'Est Ta Chance to win the 14:55 Punchestown SBK 10/3

The Dan Skelton-trained FAR AWAY WEST, one of two Timeform 'Horse In Focus' contenders in this handicap due off at 15:45, found only an improving sort too good for her at Catterick last month and remains on a workable mark despite a 3 lb rise.

Formerly in the care of Daisy Hitchins, the six-year-old mare improved on her previous form that day and - with a Timeform pace prediction of 'strong' - she should get a good gallop to chase here which will suit.

She gets the nod in an open-looking contest ahead of Dirty Den who also caught the eye when running on from the rear to finish second at Wincanton last month.

Recommended Bet Back Far Away West to win the 15:45 Huntingdon SBK 9/4

