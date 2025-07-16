Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus in the Meld

Great Voltigeur entry Sallaal may have too much on his handicap debut

Derby Trial runner-up Purview gets the nod in the Meld

Recent York winner Secret Beach is top-rated at Epsom

There can't be that many horses that have clocked up the same number of miles as the well-travelled Blue Emperor, whose adventures have included trips to France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Doha and Hong Kong, with wins coming in all but one (Hong Kong) of those regions.

He is set to carry top weight in the aptly-titled Wellman Cars Private Hire Almada Mile Handicap at Hamilton on Thursday, but the nod goes to another Southern raider: progressive three-year-old Sallaal who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings (with a 'small p' attached, too).

The recent C&D winner still holds an entry in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur at York next month and this well-bred son of Frankel may have too much for his rivals on handicap debut. He was never far from the pace when winning last time and with a Timeform pace prediction of 'very weak' he could be in the right place once more.

Recommended Bet Back Sallaal in the 15:22 Hamilton SBK 1/1

With two very promising runs under his belt and the best surely yet to come, Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Purview gets the nod in the Meld Stakes.

The Kingman colt stepped up markedly on his all-weather maiden success at two when splitting Delacroix and Tennessee Stud in the Derby Trial here in May, form which those rivals have subsequently boosted with the former bouncing back from his Derby disappointment with a last-gasp defeat of Ombudsman in the Coral-Eclipse and the latter finishing third at Epsom before an equally meritorious fourth in the Irish equivalent three weeks later.

Colin Keane may decide to be positive on Purview here given the horse's dam produced her best two performances over a mile and a half and Purview looked to have plenty of stamina himself when dominating from the front on debut. Dropping slightly in trip - and with a Timeform pace prediction of 'very weak' - a front-running ride could be on the cards.

Galen went down all guns blazing at Royal Ascot last month and will ensure that Purview is tested here, but the less exposed three-year-old is fancied to give Dermot Weld - who won the race for three successive years with the fellow Juddmonte-owned Famous Name between 2010 and 2012 - another win in the nine-furlong Leopardstown Group 3.

Recommended Bet Back Purview in the 18:52 Leopardstown SBK 11/8

The Miles Andrews Ladies' Derby Handicap was won by the Ben Brookhouse-trained Gordon Grey 12 months ago and the young trainer appears intent on retaining the trophy with a two-pronged attack this time around.

Secret Beach tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and is unpenalised for his 2¼ lengths win from Crowd Quake in an apprentice riders' race at York earlier this month. Lauren Frost, daughter of trainer Kevin, takes the ride.

The more experienced Brodie Hampson rides last year's hero Gordon Grey and though he has something to find on ratings, the horse is clearly on good terms with himself at present having won a maiden hurdle at Worcester last month. He's only 6 lb higher and may be able to dictate (Timeform pace prediction of 'weak') as he did 12 months ago and looks a major player as a result.

However, it's his stablemate who looks the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Secret Beach in the 19:35 Epsom SBK 5/4

