Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a couple of Horses In Focus

Hidden History to help Skelton's title bid at Perth

Heltenham is on a good mark

Konfusion can follow up Uttoxeter success

Dan Skelton has plenty of runners spread across Thursday's three jumps meetings as he bids to establish as big a lead as possible over Willie Mullins going into Saturday's title-deciding card at Sandown. His three runners at Perth, all ridden by brother Harry, all have good chances, including Hidden History who makes just his second start for the yard in the handicap hurdle over two and a half miles (15:59).

Formerly trained by Chris Gordon, the lightly-raced seven-year-old was well backed for his stable debut in a well-contested handicap at Uttoxeter last month and justified the support on what was his first run since Boxing Day. Leading soon after two out, Hidden History kept on well to win by three and a quarter lengths in a race that has worked out well, with runner-up Wellington Arch going on to win a premier handicap at Aintree.

Hidden History has quicker conditions to cope with here but following a 7 lb rise in the weights he still looks ahead of the handicapper and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Hidden History in the 15:59 at Perth SBK 7/4

Heltenham came good for the Skeltons in the spring last season and would be a timely winner for the yard in the most valuable contest (16:33) on the second day of the Perth Festival. His two wins last March came at Newbury, including in the Greatwood Gold Cup, but the handicapper has shown him some leniency in a light campaign this season meaning Heltenham is now fully 8 lb lower than when he returned in the autumn.

Heltenham shaped as though ready to take advantage of his reduced mark when runner-up under an attacking ride at Newton Abbot just five days ago. Off the pace early on, Tristan Durrell sent him into a clear lead, but he was collared after the last and beaten three and a quarter lengths by Scarface.

That effort earned Heltenham the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and he is taken to go one better this time.

Recommended Bet Back Heltenham in the 16:33 at Perth SBK 4/1

Konfusion won on the same Uttoxeter card as Hidden History last time and he too looks capable of following up that success in a competitive three-mile handicap chase at Bangor (18:40).

One of a few lightly-raced novices in the field, Konfusion has left his hurdles form a long way behind since going over fences this term for Joel Parkinson & Sue Smith who have the 'Hot Trainer' flag. He reportedly had a set-back after his chasing debut in the autumn but returned with a tenacious win at Wetherby in February - which proved strong form - and added to that success in impressive fashion at Uttoxeter.

Jumping well, Konfusion made all the running to come home 17 lengths clear, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. The handicapper has inevitably had his say after that, but Konfusion heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and he's taken to follow up for a yard that has done very well with staying chasers in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Konfusion in the 18:40 at Bangor SBK 9/2

