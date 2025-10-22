Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus at Nottingham

Wrydcroft can defy handicapper again

Ethelwulf ready for longer trip

Quamby a horse to be positive about

Wrydcroft is from a family Pam Sly knows well, having trained the dam, who is a half-sister to the yard's 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa and, though he didn't offer much in his three qualifying runs, he is now very much on the progressive path.

Wrydcroft opened his account on handicap debut over seven furlongs at Leicester last month, never stronger than at the finish, and he was very impressive when following up over the same course and distance recently - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag for the manner of his success.

It was an emphatic win, making light of a 3lb rise in the weights, leading on the bridle from two furlongs out and readily moving clear in the closing stages. The handicapper didn't miss that performance, hiking him 10lb in the weights, but that might not be enough to prevent him completing a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Wrydcroft in the 15:30 Nottingham SBK 5/2

Ethelwulf was backward on his debut at Southwell last month, very slowly away and merely passing beaten horses in the closing stages under a hands-and-heels ride. He showed more upped to a mile and a half next time without ever looking like winning, and similar sentiments apply for his qualifying run.

However, there was an air of unfinished business surrounding him, and he shaped well on his handicap debut at Yarmouth 10 days ago. Ethelwulf took time to get going as the steady pace lifted, but he went into second place in the final 100 yards and finished with running left at the line.

This step up to a mile and three quarters is sure to suit him, while softer ground should also suit as well given his sire. A mark of 67 more than likely underestimates him and he can progress past some exposed sorts in a handicap that hasn't got much depth.

Recommended Bet Back Ethelwulf in the 16:32 Nottingham SBK 9/4

Quamby didn't show much in a couple of starts towards the backend of last season, but she was much improved on her return from seven months off when finishing runner-up at Wetherby in April.

Quamby was considerately handled for the most part, but didn't get the clearest run from two furlongs out, having to switch entering the final furlong and running on well, and the winner of that race has developed into a useful performer since.

She was given the Horse In Focus Flag following that performance and her closing sectional upgrade warranted the Sectional Flag also, while she represents a yard with the Hot Trainer Flag, too. Quamby seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train given another absence, but she sets the bar pretty high in this maiden, with further improvement still to come.

Recommended Bet Back Quamby in the 18:00 Southwell SBK 1/1

