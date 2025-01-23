Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Rockett can take off at Gowran

Thriving William can win again

Kosasiempre is a Horse In Focus

Willie Mullins is the leading trainer in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase with nine wins and Nick Rockett is arguably the least exposed runner in this year's renewal - he's the only horse with the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating.

He was a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and quickly reached a smart level of form over fences last season, opening his account in a maiden chase at Fairyhouse and bettering his form in stronger events afterwards.

Nick Rockett was strong in the betting for the Irish Grand National, but looked stretched by that marathon trip, but quickly got back on the up under less-testing conditions when third in another long-distance handicap at Sandown.

He started a big price in the ultra-competitive handicap at Leopardstown on his return, but he shaped well, still having every chance jumping the last, but tiring on the run-in as if the run was needed.

Nick Rockett remains relatively unexposed as a chaser, continues to leave the impression he is capable of winning a race of this nature and, seemingly the pick of Paul Townend, he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Nick Rockett in the 14:48 Gowran SBK 5/1

William Dewhirst has really found his feet of late, and has taken a real liking for Newcastle, winning four of his last starts at this venue, all over seven furlongs.

He was beaten only half a length by a next-time-out winner in his only defeat, so his form stacks up well, and judged by his latest success, his winning spree may not have ended just yet.

William Dewhirst proved better than ever in his latest success, having no problem defying a penalty just six days after his previous victory, tanking along and quickening up well to take up the lead two furlongs out.

The manner in which he travels through his races suggests that he'll have no problem dropping back to six furlongs, and he again looks the one to beat on these terms.

Recommended Bet Back William Dewhirst in the 14:56 Newcastle SBK 11/4

Kosasiempre was steadily progressive over hurdles, winning back-to-back handicaps at Market Rasen in May and June, but she immediately proved herself a better chaser when making a winning debut in this sphere at Leicester last month.

Kosasiempre was given a confident ride on that occasion, typically travelling well in rear, making good headway from four out and readily moving clear on the run-in to score with plenty in hand.

She should have followed up from 5lb higher at Fakenham just before Christmas, too, and she arguably would have done so at a different track, the sharp left-handed nature not suiting her well. She hung to her right at times and jumped awkwardly, never able to get into a rhythm due to the short run ups to fences, but her superior ability almost got her through (she was also carried right on the run-in).

Kosasiempre was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort, highlighting her as a horse to back next time, and she looks very interesting back at a more galloping, right-handed track now. She can confirm herself a well-handicapped horse from a 3lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Kosasiempre in the 15:40 Huntingdon SBK 3/1

