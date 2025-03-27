Timeform

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Warwick hurdles
There is a Horse In Focus at Warwick on Thursday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Warwick and Wolverhampton on Thursday...

Media Mogul ready to strike

Media Mogul remains a maiden, but has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and he has duly shown improved form the last twice.

He appreciated the step up in trip when hitting the frame at Kempton last month, caught out for experience when enduring some trouble in-running in the straight, shuffled back and unable to get back into contention.

Media Mogul was much shorter in the betting for his latest start at Newcastle and was only beaten a head by another unexposed type who has won again since.

That was a career-best effort but he once again didn't look the finished article, making good headway to lead in the final furlong but lingering greenness seemingly allowed the eventual winner get his head back in front with around 100 yards to go.

It is no surprise to see connections reach for cheekpieces now and, from just a 3lb higher mark, he must have an excellent chance of going one place better now - he's 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. 

Recommended Bet

Back Media Mogul in the 15:20 Wolverhampton

SBK3/1

'Horse In Focus' What's One More can record first hurdles win

What's One More built on previous promise in bumpers to open her account in that sphere at Huntingdon on her final start last season, displaying a good attitude to edge out a tight finish.

She has also made an encouraging start over hurdles, hitting the frame in each of her four starts, and she continues to leave the impression that she's on a fair mark.

What's One More shaped better than the bare result upped in trip at Fontwell last time, a little too keen under a patient ride, but moving smoothly into contention three from home before her effort petered out in the closing stages - she was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. 

The return to two miles will be in her favour and she represents a yard who are bang among the winners at present.

Recommended Bet

Back What's One More in the 15:57 Warwick

SBK9/4

Mashaan stands out at the weights

Mashaan is just a fair gelding, but he has held his form relatively well since joining Alice Haynes, and he produced a performance much superior to his most recent efforts when resuming winning ways over seven furlongs at Lingfield on Monday.

He was well suited by the strong pace on that occasion, settling better than has often been the case, going with plenty of zest positioned behind the leader and produced to strike perfectly in the straight.

Mashaan drew clear in good style from there to score comfortably by three and three quarter lengths from the well-backed runner-up who confirmed herself back in top form.

The timefigure for that race was very good for the grade and he stands out at the weights turned out quickly in a classified event - he's 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. The drop back to six furlongs shouldn't be a problem in this company and he looks the one to beat.

Recommended Bet

Back Mashaan in the 16:25 Wolverhampton

SBK6/5

