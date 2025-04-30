Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of improvers

Well-bred William Walton is capable of better

See That Storm can extend winning sequence

Return to sprinting to suit Arabian Dusk

Four-year-old William Walton is yet to win a race but after just four starts it's still early days in the career of a gelding who was always likely to be a late developer, being a full brother to none other than Waldgeist who won the Arc as a five-year-old, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver. He looks to have been found a good chance to get off the mark in an apprentice race at Southwell (14:25) on his first start of the year where he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

William Walton didn't make his debut until last August at Ffos Las but began to get the hang of things in his remaining outings on the all-weather and signed off for 2024 with a good second on his handicap debut at Chelmsford, coming up against an impressive winner in Dancing Panther but pulling clear of the rest.

William Walton has further improvement to make this season, and with his trainer Owen Burrows among the winners of late, he's expected to be bang there again from the same mark as last time.

Recommended Bet Back William Walton in the 14:25 at Southwell SBK 2/1

See That Storm begins his four-year-old season at Redcar with an unbeaten record for Ed Bethell and he can keep that intact in the mile and a quarter handicap at 16:35. See That Storm began his career on the all-weather for Andrew Balding, winning on his debut at Lingfield as a two-year-old, but after changing stables for 35,000 guineas last summer, he ran up a hat-trick on turf for his new yard.

Two of those wins came over today's course and distance, with the other one coming at Pontefract in between. He completed his hat-trick with a useful effort last September when coming out on top by a neck in a modestly-run race from the other three-year-old in the field, True Wisdom.

The way that race was run didn't get to the bottom of him and See That Storm has further progress to make this year, particularly in a more truly-run race, and he still has the Timeform 'small p'. Resuming from a 3 lb higher mark, he looks capable of defying his absence.

Recommended Bet Back See That Storm in the 16:35 at Redcar SBK 15/8

The highlight on Chelmsford's evening card is the Chelmer Fillies' Stakes (19:15), a listed contest over six furlongs worth over £45,000 to the winner. That has attracted a field of a dozen, with the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings being headed by 2 lb by Simon & Ed Crisford's filly Arabian Dusk.

She kept much better company than this at two, getting off the mark with a Group 2 win at Newmarket in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and then contesting the Prix Morny and Cheveley Park Stakes. She returned to form in the latter race as the outsider of the field to finish third behind Lake Victoria.

Arabian Dusk was stepped up to seven furlongs for her reappearance in last month's Nell Gwyn Stakes but shaped as though that was stretching her stamina in finishing fourth behind Zanzoun. The daughter of Havana Grey can make her quick return to sprinting pay off here, escaping a penalty for last year's win in better grade and with the bonus of a handy inside stall.

Recommended Bet Back Arabian Dusk in the 19:15 at Chelmsford SBK 11/8

