Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/4 Horse In Focus at Stratford

Equion to take advantage of drop in class

Faitque de l'Isle can back up decisive victory

Fouette can build on comeback success

Equion ran creditably when beaten little more than three lengths in fourth in a class 2 handicap at Nottingham four weeks ago, so he looks interesting taking a marked drop into class 6 company at Bath.

Equion gave a good account of himself from 2 lb out of the weights at Nottingham, running his best race of the campaign. He is able to run off his correct mark here so is 2 lb lower than at Nottingham and 4 lb below his last winning mark.

That leaves him with an obvious chance on these terms and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb. He'll also have conditions in his favour as his three wins on turf have come on ground considered heavy by Timeform.

Recommended Bet Back Equion in the 14:25 at Bath SBK 10/3

Faitque de l'Isle lost his way with Michael Scudamore but he ended last season on the up for James Evans, signing off with back-to-back handicap victories at Ludlow, winning by 16 lengths on the second occasion.

He seemed in need of the run on his return to action at Worcester in August and then failed to fire on a rare start over hurdles at the same venue, but he returned to winning ways back over fences at Uttoxeter last month, impressing with how he went about his business.

Faitque de l'Isle travelled strongly at Uttoxeter and readily asserted to score by four lengths with a fair bit in hand. The style of that success earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, while a 6 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him given he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Faitque de l'Isle in the 15:47 at Stratford SBK 9/4

Fouette showed ability as a juvenile, winning at Yarmouth before finishing third behind a couple of useful rivals at the same course, and she defied a layoff of 14 months to make a successful handicap debut on her return at Southwell a few weeks ago.

Fouette was sent off at a big price on her handicap debut, but she ran out a ready winner, scoring by a length and a quarter under a hands-and-heels ride.

The smooth style of that success, allied to her lightly-raced profile, offers encouragement that there's more to come from Fouette who has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that improvement is expected. She's the only one of these ten runners with the 'small p' and she can improve past her rivals.