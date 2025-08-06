Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 7/4 Ratings Choice at Sandown

Juan Les Pins is on a lengthy losing run, but he's been shaping up well for a while now from a reduced mark, and he is worth persevering with.

He was unlucky not to win over six furlongs at York two starts back, conceding first run having had to wait for a gap, and he was undone by the draw, drawn in the highest stall over the same course and distance last time in a race dominated by those who were drawn low.

Juan Les Pins fared best of those who were drawn in the high numbers, though, leaving the impression he's still in top form, and was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. He's drawn in and around the pace now, which will allow him to get a good tow into the race, and he must have very good claims representing a yard who remain in form.

Recommended Bet Back Juan Les Pins in the 17:30 Chepstow SBK 6/1

The John & Thady Gosden-trained Dangerman showed much improved form fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account over this course and distance 13 days ago and he has excellent claims of following up.

He had some fairly useful form in maiden and novice company, and clearly wasn't at his best on handicap debut at Newbury in June, going in snatches and eased off in the final furlong.

Dangerman proved a totally different proposition fitted with headgear, though, again not travelling as well as some, but finding plenty for pressure, produced to lead two furlongs out and forging clear in the style of a well-handicapped horse.

The timefigure was also excellent on that occasion, so the handicapper raising him just 4lb for that win looks very lenient indeed. Dangerman is at least 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, provided the headgear has the desired effect once more, he should be very hard to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Dangerman in the 19:15 Sandown SBK 7/4

Beylerbeyi is thriving all of a sudden since being moved up to a mile-and-a-half and he has an excellent chance of completing a hat-trick.

He resumed winning ways in a competitive handicap at York last month, the way the race was run he had to delve deep into his stamina reserves to prevail by a nose, displaying an excellent attitude.

However, Beylerbeyi followed up in much easier fashion at Newmarket last week, given a patient ride but making eye-catching headway from three furlongs out, arriving on the scene still travelling well entering the final furlong before readily asserting.

The visual impression he created was backed up by a very good timefigure and it is no surprise connections turn him out quickly under a 5lb penalty. This should be run at a strong gallop, which will suit, and he remains totally unexposed at this trip.