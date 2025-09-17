Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 11/10 Ratings Choice at Yarmouth
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Yarmouth, Chelmsford and Pontefract on Thursday...
Kalokalo poised to strike
Royal Bodyguard will appreciate step up in trip
Captain Potter will relish drop in class
15:00, Yarmouth - Kalokalo stands out on ratings
Kalokalo (Ire)
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: Charles Hills
- F: 6632
Kalokalo wasn't a cheap purchase by any means - he cost €75,000 as a yearling - and he's bred to be much better than his current mark; second foal of a lightly-raced mare who is out of smart winner up to a mile and a quarter Sparkling Beam.
He has shown good progress in her short career so far, too, improving with each start, and shaping very well on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at Leicester earlier this month.
Kalokalo was unable to reel in the well-ridden favourite on that occasion, but he was given more to do, making good headway from two furlongs out and keeping on all the way to the line, pulling clear of the remainder.
Because he's turned out just nine days later he's able to race from the same mark in a race which is weaker on paper if anything and he is sure to go close now moving up to a mile for the first time - indeed, he's at least 8lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
16:18, Chelmsford - 'Horse In Focus' Royal Bodyguard well treated
Royal Bodyguard (Ire)
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: Michael Bell
- F: 553313
Royal Bodyguard continues to progress with each start, building on previous promise when opening his account over a mile at Kempton last month, beating a next-time-out winner and his performance was backed up by the timefigure.
He was unable to follow up at Doncaster last time, but that was in a much stronger handicap, and he still acquitted himself, staying on well in the final furlong to be beaten just over a length - he was given the 'Horse In Focus Flag' after that performance.
Royal Bodyguard is very much bred to be suited by this step up to a mile and a quarter - out of a mare who stayed 15 furlongs - and, though this may turn tactical, he should have the natural speed to deal with that over this longer trip - he looks a big player from the same mark.
16:55, Pontefract - Captain Potter of interest back at Pontefract
Captain Potter
- J: Shay Farmer
- T: Brian Ellison
- F: 42421310
Captain Potter can boast a good record at Pontefract, his form figures reading 4211 - he has the 'Horses For Courses Flag' as a result - and he was an impressive winner over this course and distance on his latest visit last month.
He was well backed on that occasion, and produced a career-best effort in a race which panned out ideally for him, sent for home early in the straight and forging clear from there.
Captain Potter wasn't in the same form at Newcastle last time, but he was asked to do too much too soon, and had nothing left in the straight. This is a much weaker race he contests now and, back at his favoured venue, he will be a force to be reckoned with in conditions that will suit.
