Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlights two Horses In Focus

This is a typically competitive handicap for the track, but the David O'Meara-trained Blue For You looks primed for a big effort. He is a regular at York, all three of his wins for these connections coming over this course and distance.

Blue For You has finished fifth and fourth in the last two renewals of this race, but unlike in those previous years, he has had the benefit of a run this time around, and he looks well handicapped on the pick of his efforts.

He also caught the eye on his recent return at Haydock - earning himself the Horse In Focus Flag - easy to back without his usual visor on, but leaving the impression he's at least as good as ever, making good headway inside the final furlong to finish never nearer than at the finish.

Blue For You has the headgear back on now and, back at his favoured venue - he also has the Horses For Course Flag - he seems sure to launch a bold bid, well drawn with conditions are in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Blue For You in the 14:42 York SBK 15/4

The Dante Stakes is widely considered as one of the leading trials for the Derby at Epsom, Golden Horn and Desert Crown a couple of the more recent horses to go on and do the double.

This year's edition looks a cracker, too, with ante-post Derby favourite, The Lion In Winter, making his seasonal reappearance.

He was unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, looking something out of the ordinary on his debut at the Curragh, and confirming himself an excellent prospect when following up in a hot renewal of the Acomb Stakes over seven furlongs at this course when last seen in August.

That form has been boosted numerous times, but none more so by Ruling Court, who won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month. The Lion In Winter has had a couple of setbacks since, but he's very much bred to excel of middle distances this season.

The Lion In Winter will reportedly come on a chunk for the run, but he might not need to be at his best anyway to make a winning return, already at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and open to any amount of improvement.

Recommended Bet Back The Lion In Winter in the 15:45 York SBK 10/11

William Haggas and Tom Marquand have a 27% strike rate at York when teaming up together in the month of May and they combine with Merchant in the closing mile and a half handicap.

He very much caught the eye on his debut in a back-end novice at Newmarket over an inadequate seven furlongs in November, finishing with running left, and he built on that promise as expected, opening his account at the third attempt over an extended mile at Wolverhampton.

Merchant did especially well to win on that occasion, having to wait for a gap and finishing with a real flourish to lead on the line after conceding first run, and he left the impression he's been let into handicaps lightly at Newmarket earlier this month.

He was very strong in the betting and, though he was unable to land support, he was just never quite able to get on terms with the race-fit pair who finished in front of him on his return from four months off.

Merchant emerged out of that race with plenty of credit, though, looking the best long-term prospect in the field, and he remains with plenty of potential racing from the same mark, particularly now moving up to a mile and a half.

Recommended Bet Back Merchant in the 17:25 York SBK 15/8

