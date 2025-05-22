Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlights three horses to back at Chelmsford
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Chelmsford on Thursday...
-
Participle a bright prospect
-
Mudbir open to improvement
-
Safari Dream ahead of his mark
Chelmsford, 18:20 - Participle open to significant improvement
Participle is from an excellent Juddmonte family, out of a useful dam who is a half-sister to top-class Kingman, and she showed bags of ability when narrowly denied on her debut at Salisbury in August last year.
Participle shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, while also looking by far the best long-term prospect, given a patient ride and making good headway out wide over a furlong out, produced to lead soon after but headed close home after displaying clear signs of inexperience.
She was beaten only a nose by one who has proved herself useful since and, open to any amount of improvement now - she has the 'Timeform Large P' attached to her rating - Participle looks an intriguing runner on her seasonal reappearance, likely to be plying her trade in pattern company sooner rather than later.
Chelmsford, 18:50 - Mudbir just the type to progress as a three-year-old
The Gosdens have their string in fine fettle at present, operating at a 22% strike rate with 78% of horses running to form in the last week, while they can also boast a £1 level-stakes profit of 28.70, and Mudbir looks a horse to follow this season.
He's a good-topped colt who is bred to be smart - related to a couple of multiple Group 1 winners - and he made an encouraging debut at Newmarket in October. Mudbir was the pick on looks that day, carrying some condition but running a race full of promise, travelling well but just wanting for experience at a crucial stage, running green going into the dip and never able to get on terms with the winner from there.
That form has worked out well, and he was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, marking him out as a horse to follow. He's open to plenty of improvement and has the potential to develop into a smart three-year-old.
Chelmsford, 20:20 - Safari Dream expected to follow up
Oisin Murphy has a good record when riding for Rod Millman, notching a £1 level-stakes profit of 30.30 when riding for the stable, and he looks a notable booking on Safari Dream - he has the Jockey Uplift Flag.
He had been struggling for form for a while, but as a result had dropped in the weights, and belatedly took advantage of a reduced mark when resuming winning ways at Salisbury last week.
Safari Dream attracted support in the betting, suggesting his revival wasn't unexpected, and he won with any amount in hand, making all of the running and eased near the finish.
The booking of Oisin Murphy suggests another big run is anticipated and he makes plenty of appeal turned out quickly so he's able to race from the same mark.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 winning pointer at Killarney
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury