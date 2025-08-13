Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three Horses In Focus including 9/2 Windsor bet

Race to be run to suit recent Bath runner-up

Walker runner ticks several boxes at Salisbury

Back-to-form Moore runner fancied to score

The Ruth Carr-trained South Shore has been knocking on the door with consistent efforts, meeting trouble in running when second on his last two outings, and he can reverse C&D form with Without Flaw who chases a hat-trick.

South Shore picked up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag at Bath earlier this month, as Luke Morris had to sit and wait for a run just as the race was developing. Once the gaps appeared his winning chance was gone, but he still ran on well.

South Shore is 2 lb higher here, but has conditions to suit, is still well-treated on the form of his Windsor win last year, and is fancied to pick up the front-runners Jojo Rabbit and Fenlander late in the scene.

Recommended Bet Back South Shore to win the 15:47 Beverley SBK 10/3

Despite missing the break and being pushed forward, Timeform 'Horse In Focus' King of the Sea and an in-form rival pulled well clear of the third when the Ed Walker-trained gelding made a successful start to his handicap career at Haydock last month.

A 7 lb rise may not stop him with further progress likely now he is having his stamina drawn out, and with his yard currently having the 'Hot Trainer' flag and being 3 lb clear (with a 'small p') on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

A half-brother to Scenic (1m4f/1m6f including AW/Group 3) who improved significantly once stepped up in distance, her sibling looks just the type of horse that his owners excel with, likely to improve significantly before the season finishes.

Recommended Bet Back King of the Sea to win the 17:10 Salisbury SBK 11/8

Top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, Miller Spirit garnered six victories in 2024 and is fancied to get off the mark for this campaign on the back of a resurgent Yarmouth second recently after which he picked up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Gary and Josh Moore's handily-weighted gelding has shaped as if coming to the boil, his season having been a disappointing one prior to improved efforts in blinkers the last twice.

As a result of his earlier dip in form, the five-year-old is now only 1 lb higher than his most recent win in October and as long as the ground isn't too lively (best form on softer, has run well on quick ground, however), he could take some beating.

Recommended Bet Back Miller Spirit to win the 19:30 Windsor SBK 9/2

Now read Sam Turner's Thursday racing tips!