Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Huntingdon and Thurles

More Mullins success likely at Thurles

Potential stars in the Sidney Banks

Cromwell on the charge once again

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

The Horse & Jockey Beginners Chase (13:25) at Thurles has been kind to Willie Mullins over the years, with his past winners of the race including Pylonthepressure (2018), Harrie (2021), Gentleman De Mee (2022) and Saldier (2023).

With the exception of Gentleman De Mee - who was sent off at 2/1-on when winning - none of those names would be the pick of the bunch at Closutton, but hopes were obviously high that Tullyhill could make it into that echelon when he was sent off the 11/4 favourite for last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Well-held there, and at Punchestown the following month, there was more promise on his chasing debut in December when he was six and half lengths behind impressive stablemate Majborough.

He ran to a similarly smart level when one- and three-quarter lengths second to another stablemate, Mistergif, last month, and can make it third time lucky over fences at the main expense of What's Up Darling whose runner-up effort at Leopardstown reads well. Birdie Or Bust remains capable of better, and is respected, too.

Recommended Bet Back Tullyhill in the 13:25 Thurles SBK 5/4

Recent winners of the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle (13:45) include the likes of Shishkin (2020) and Handstands (2024), and this year's renewal looks an up-to-scratch renewal on paper.

Three of the six runners were awarded the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag following their most recent starts, with weight-adjusted-ratings narrowly favouring the Lucy Wadham-trained Jax Junior who has been utterly dominant from the front at Doncaster and Ascot on his last two starts.

He ran well, despite heavy ground, in two bumper starts here last season and looks the value bet against likely market leader Califet En Vol, an impressive winner at Kempton who did the best of the rest when second to The New Lion - who was still on the bridle at the line - at Newbury back in November.

Secret Des Dieux was given too aggressive a ride when shaping best in third at Fakenham last time; Sam Twiston-Davies (13/33, 39% strike-rate for the yard this season), who won on him at Hereford in December, returns in the saddle. He is respected at a big price, along with Junker D'Allier who was pulled up in the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle when last seen.

Recommended Bet Back Jax Junior in the 13:45 Huntingdon SBK 5/4

Gavin Cromwell has sent over successful raiding parties to Huntingdon in recent years, including winning the Lady Protectress Mares' Chase (14:20) for the last two seasons.

Brides Hill followed in the footsteps of Jeremys Flame when winning this race easily (by six lengths from the re-opposing La Renommee) 12 months ago and is back to defend her crown, albeit with something to prove. She was only third behind La Renommee at Doncaster in December, making a bad mistake three out, but that was her first run of the season and she has a 4 lb turn around in the weights here.

Fellow Irish raider Hauturiere was rusty on her return to action last month but was a Grade 2 winner last term and, a strong stayer, would appreciate a well-run race over this trip.

And that's where the final runner, Telepathique, comes in. Lucy Wadham's Fakenham winner chased home Cherie D'am in listed company at Warwick earlier this season, and this Timeform 'Horse In Focus' would be a big player if allowed an easy lead receiving weight from all of her rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Brides Hill in the 14:20 Huntingdon SBK 4/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here