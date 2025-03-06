Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Fontwell, Wincanton and Newcastle

Emma Lavelle - who had 14 winners in January and February at a strike-rate of 27% and has already struck in March - is on-track to have her best season for some time.

She has had four placed horses from five runners at Fontwell this season and looks to have a good chance of further success with her two runners there on Thursday.

Pipers Cross has leading claims for promising conditional rider Cameron Johnstone-Baker, but it's What's One More 30 minutes later who looks the most interesting of the pair as she shaped as if ready for this longer trip when four lengths fourth to Imaginarium in a novice handicap at Huntingdon last time.

Activist and Copper Cove should ensure a good gallop and that could set the race up perfectly for What's One More who should - as a half-sister to winners Waitnsee (useful 2m2f-3m hurdle/chase) and Bitview Colin (2m-2m5f hurdle/chase) - relish the longer trip if settling slightly better.

Recommended Bet Back What's One More in the 15:40 Fontwell SBK 5/2

The Timeform pace prediction for this small-field handicap chase is 'very weak' and it looks likely that Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Saladins Son will be able to get a relatively easy lead if able to see off the attentions of the prolific pointer Regatta De Blanc early on.

He could be called the winner from some way out over C&D last month and, very much looking a young chaser to keep on side, Anthony Honeyball's charge is strongly fancied to defy a 5 lb rise at the expense of Hudson De Grugy, who shaped as if back in form over a trip which seemed to stretch him at Lingfield just over five weeks ago.

Honeyball has won with two of his last six runners and has a 20% strike-rate with his chasers at Wincanton, and it's worth noting that he won this race two years ago with a horse (Windance) who had also won on his previous start.

Recommended Bet Back Saladins Son in the 16:20 Wincanton SBK 5/4

A winner at Kempton in November, Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Dembe did well under the circumstances when landing a Class 3 Lingfield handicap last time and a 3 lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop him in his tracks.

Held up off a steady pace, he looked as good as ever at Lingfield when winning by ¾ length from Kalamunda, weaving through inside the final furlong and overcoming a pace bias in the process.

With a Timeform pace forecast of 'weak', he may have to find a good turn of foot once more, but the Simon Pearce-trained runner - who is top on weight-adjusted ratings - is fancied to follow up.

Recommended Bet Back Dembe in the 19:00 Newcastle SBK 2/1

