Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Trainer Uplift

Rock N Roll Pinkie a three-time course-and-distance winner

Prolific Crowd Quake still ahead of handicapper

Profit Street well weighted for new connections

It's Grassroots Finals Day at Nottingham and Ivan Furtado can land the Stayers' contest over a mile and three quarters with his in-form mare Rock N Roll Pinkie.

She has a very good record at Nottingham, having the 'Horses For Courses' flag after three wins over this course and distance, with her latest victory at the track coming in June when she routed her field, storming eight lengths clear. Since then, she has won twice at York and proved better than ever on her latest start when doing well to come from well off the pace to prevail in a thriller from Artisan Dancer and Fireblade with the trio separated by just a couple of noses.

Rock N Roll Pinkie is only a couple of pounds higher in the weights for that narrow win, and topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, she has a big chance of following up.

Recommended Bet Back Rock N Roll Pinkie in the 16:05 at Nottingham SBK 11/4

Stuart Williams won seven handicaps with Quinault in 2023 and has managed to do the same this season with Crowd Quake who is proving just as difficult for the handicapper to keep pace with.

The four-year-old got off the mark at Windsor in May and hasn't looked back, following up at the same track before further wins at Yarmouth, Newmarket (twice), Chepstow and Southwell, with his last couple of wins coming in the Racing League.

While Crowd Quake has been beaten in his last couple of starts, that's not to say he has finished winning just yet. He ran a cracker at Doncaster to go down by just a head to progressive three-year-old Munsif after shooting clear two furlongs out, while at Ayr last time everything went wrong for him before doing well to finish as close as sixth, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can show that he's still very much on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Crowd Quake in the 16:35 at Nottingham SBK 10/3

The Timeform Sprint Series gets under way at Chelmsford's evening meeting and one who takes the eye for new connections at the foot of the weights in the first of the qualifying races is Profit Street. This will be his first race in the Horse Watchers' colours and his debut for James Owen who has made a habit of improving recruits from other yards, earning Profit Street the 'Trainer Uplift' flag.

Profit Street won twice on the all-weather at Newcastle for his former trainer, Nigel Tinkler, but has now slipped to a potentially very attractive mark 8 lb lower than for his last win last summer. He ran some respectable races early in the year and reappears now after a break since April, having changed hands for 14,000 guineas in the meantime.

Also declared at Catterick the day before but missing that engagement to run here instead, Profit Street heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and it could be significant if there's confidence behind him in the betting.