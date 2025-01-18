Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including Top Rated and Horse in Focus

Jubilee Alpha sets a good standard

Most of these runners are promising, unexposed mares who still have the Timeform 'small p' to show that they are likely to improve. However, Jubilee Alpha sets a good standard on form and remains open to improvement herself.

Jubilee Alpha has shown ability from the outset as she won a Wincanton bumper on debut and then finished runner-up in a Grade 2 at Aintree on her final start in that sphere. She also offered plenty to work with when third in a listed mares' novice on her hurdling debut at Newbury, staying on well up the run-in after a couple of errors at the final two flights had hampered her chance.

Understandably sharper with that experience under her belt, Jubilee Alpha comprehensively reversed the form in a similar event at Taunton last month, impressing with how readily she settled matters. She carries a penalty here and has to concede weight to all her rivals, but she still comes out 11 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings over those who have run over hurdles, and she sets a useful level for hurdling debutant Khrisma to reach.

Kalif d'Airy was unable to reward strong support at Fontwell last time but he took a big step forward on his previous handicap efforts and found only a last-time winner too strong.

Kalif d'Airy impressed with how he moved through that contest, looking ahead of his mark, and he finished 31 lengths clear of the third.

That form was given a boost by the winner going on to complete the hat-trick in comfortable style and a 3 lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate Kalif d'Airy who is 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this novice handicap hurdle. The way he travelled last time suggests that he should cope with the drop back in trip to two miles.

Only By Night has quickly proved herself a much better chaser than hurdler with two impressive wins over fences and she still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to do even better.

Only By Night stormed clear to win a beginners' chase at Tipperary by six and a half lengths and she then showed even better form to win a Grade 2 mares' novice chase at Cork by three and three-quarter lengths without needing to come off the bridle.

Only By Night impressed with how accurately she jumped and how strongly she travelled at Cork, and the style of that success earned her Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. She has to concede weight all around and prove herself over this longer trip of a nearly 21 furlongs, but she's an exciting prospect and should prove difficult to beat.

