Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Trainer Uplift

Chatshow TV ended last season with a couple of disappointing efforts but he ran creditably when runner-up in a handicap hurdle at Chepstow on his return and also offered plenty to work with when third on his chasing debut at Warwick last month.

Chatshow TV showed his inexperience there, making some mid-race mistakes, but he caught the eye with the significant headway he made down the back straight which briefly carried him into second.

He was unable to sustain that challenge but showed enough to suggest that he's on a fair mark, and Timeform's reporter awarded him the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. Chatshow TV still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely to improve, particularly if his jumping sharpens up for that initial experience.

Flash Gorcombe has compiled a fine strike rate as a chaser and made it six wins from 15 starts over fences when successful over this course and distance on New Year's Day.

Flash Gorcombe had finished placed on two of his three previous starts over fences at Exeter and underlined his effectiveness around here, earning Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag, by forging 16 lengths clear last time and posting a career-best display.

The second and third have both run well since and it's possible that a 9 lb rise in the weights for that wide-margin win underestimates Flash Gorcombe who is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

Harry Derham has quickly developed a reputation for excelling with recruits from other yards and his record with horses starting out for the stable in handicaps over jumps is 16 winners from 33 runners at a strike rate of 48.5%.

Pride of Paris makes his first start for Derham on Sunday and his switch in stable has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag.

He failed to complete on his final two starts for Victor Dartnall but prior to that had made a successful handicap debut at Fontwell. He is well treated off a mark only 3 lb higher so looks interesting on his return from a break and with his new trainer among the winners of late.

