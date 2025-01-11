Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Sectional horse

Charlatan has strong form chance

Mumayaz caught the eye on the clock

Marinakis can defy a penalty

David Simcock has his string in good order, recording a double at this track on Thursday, and Charlatan has excellent claims of providing the yard with another winner in the opening race.

He completed a quick-fire hat-trick around this time last year - which included a win in a similar event over a mile at this course - and he signalled that he's returning to a similar level of form when runner-up in a handicap at Southwell last month.

Charlatan was well found in the market, and travelled through that race like the best horse at the weights under a patient ride, making rapid headway around two furlongs out. He was produced to lead inside the final furlong and looked home and hosed - he traded at 1.03 in-running on Betfair - only to be headed on the line.

Charlatan is at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, in a race which should be run at an even gallop, he should get a good tow into proceedings. He's a strong fancy to resume winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Charlatan in the 12:12 Lingfield SBK 7/4

Mumayaz was a three-time winner last year, including a couple of starts on the all-weather, at Newcastle and Southwell, and he shaped particularly well over this trip at Wolverhampton two starts back.

He was easy to back, and awkward leaving the stalls, when only managing to beat one rival home at Newcastle on Friday, in rear and never dangerous.

However, that run is best ignored, and on his Wolverhampton effort, he remains a horse to be interested in. He was the only one to dip below 22 seconds in the last two furlongs on that occasion, shaping as though he's ahead of his mark, and he's well worth another chance to prove it now - he also tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Mumayaz in the 13:42 Lingfield SBK 9/4

Marinakis has an interesting profile having been tried at an array of trips from five furlongs to a mile, but he very much appreciated a significant step back up in trip when successful over a mile at Chelmsford on Thursday, and has to be of big interest under a penalty.

He didn't show much over five furlongs at Wolverhampton in October two starts back, but he attracted support, and proved a different proposition on what was just his second start at a mile on Thursday.

Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race, but it was well run - the timefigure stood up well for the grade - and he won with quite a bit up his sleeve, well on top at the line. Marinakis is totally unexposed at this trip and connections have wisely turned him out under a 5lb penalty, while he also has other entries next week, so it seems as though connections are planning to rack up a sequence with him.

Recommended Bet Back Marinakas in the 14:42 Lingfield SBK 7/4

