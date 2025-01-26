Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Jakana form working out well

Krak a Horse In Focus

Klitschko on a good mark

Fergal O'Brien doesn't have too many runners at Sedgefield, saddling only five in the last year, but two of those have won, and he has just the one runner at the track on Sunday in the shape of Jakana.

She showed a little bit of temperament in bumpers last season, but she seemingly was just a slow learner, and she has shown improved form since sent hurdling recently, even though inexperience was arguably the costing factor to her not making a winning start in this sphere.

Jakana looked awkward and lost her position on the turn that day, before plugging on again in the closing stages, but she showed the benefit of that experience when opening her account at Southwell last month.

Her head carriage was a little awkward, but she showed plenty of spirit under pressure, asserting on the run-in and having something in hand at the line. That form is working out well and this looks another good opportunity.

Recommended Bet Back Jakana in the 14:40 Sedgefield SBK 8/13