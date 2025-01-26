Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Sedgefield and Naas on Sunday...
-
Jakana form working out well
-
Krak a Horse In Focus
-
Klitschko on a good mark
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Jakana a strong fancy to follow up
Fergal O'Brien doesn't have too many runners at Sedgefield, saddling only five in the last year, but two of those have won, and he has just the one runner at the track on Sunday in the shape of Jakana.
She showed a little bit of temperament in bumpers last season, but she seemingly was just a slow learner, and she has shown improved form since sent hurdling recently, even though inexperience was arguably the costing factor to her not making a winning start in this sphere.
Jakana looked awkward and lost her position on the turn that day, before plugging on again in the closing stages, but she showed the benefit of that experience when opening her account at Southwell last month.
Her head carriage was a little awkward, but she showed plenty of spirit under pressure, asserting on the run-in and having something in hand at the line. That form is working out well and this looks another good opportunity.
Krak open to improvement
Krak started a big price on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown last month, but he shaped with plenty of promise, finishing behind a couple of promising rivals who had the benefit of previous experience.
He took a strong hold settled in mid-division, asked for his effort on entering the straight but he kept on well in the closing stages. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort and still has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to improvement.
That experience won't be lost on him and he will be a force to be reckoned with (bred to be useful).
Klitschko can build on recent promise
In the last five seasons, no jockey has ridden more winners than Brian Hughes at Sedgefield (78) and he appears to have a good chance with Klitschko in the closing contest.
He looked very promising when landing the odds on his debut in a bumper for Alan King and he showed a fair level of form when opening his account at the third attempt over hurdles at Plumpton.
Klitschko didn't quite progress as expected in handicaps last season, and was picked up by current connections for £18,000 as a result. He didn't show much on his yard debut, but he underwent a breathing operation after, and produced a much better display at Catterick over the Christmas period.
He wasn't seen to best effect, either, held up in a steadily-run race, and doing all of his best work at the finish. Hughes is back on board now and he must be considered from a career-low mark in a winnable race.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 5: Murcia can go well in Champion 4yo Hurdle
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Expanded the 2,000 Guineas pick for 62/1 big race double