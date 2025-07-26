Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data on three top-rated horses at Pontefract and Uttoxeter

Wainwright seven-year-old the one to beat at Pontefract

Top-rated C&D winner gets the nod at Uttoxeter

Midgley course specialists the ones to focus on

The in-form Eeetee escapes a penalty for last Sunday's Redcar success under Jack Nicholls and should take a bit of stopping if showing up in similar form with his exciting young 7 lb claimer on board once again.

The John Wainwright-trained seven-year-old tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings after producing his best effort this season when winning an apprentices' event last time by 2¾ lengths from Bellasio.

The pick of his form has come on flatter tracks but he has run well on a stiff finish in the past and is clearly in rude health at present; he can see off the similarly in-form Keats House.

Recommended Bet Back Eeetee to win the 14:25 Pontefract SBK 2/1

'Horse In Focus' Gavin has been in really good form this summer and might take a bit of stopping.

The Mickey Bowen-trained gelding shaped well under positive ride when 1¼ lengths second of 7 to Prince Quattro at Market Rasen last time, clear of the rest, and though there are more pace rivals here, it's worth noting that his four wins prior to his May success at Ffos Las all came when ridden patiently.

Another big run looks on the cards for this experienced seven-year-old who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Gavin to win the 14:37 Uttoxeter SBK 6/1

The lack of an obvious front-runner somewhat muddies the waters, but four-time C&D winner Ventura Express has been plying his trade in better company this season and he picked up the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag when he was unlucky not to finish much closer when 1½ lengths second to Emeralds Pride at Beverley last time.

Narrowly top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he's preferred to fellow C&D-winning stablemate Elegant Erin who has some strong form for the grade this season and arrives in form. He also caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters when not ideally placed at Newcastle last month.

However, in the battle of the 'Horses In Focus', it's the better-handicapped Ventura Express (4 lb lower than his Beverley win last July) who gets the nod.

Recommended Bet Back Ventura Express in the 16:25 Pontefract SBK 7/4

