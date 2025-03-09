Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Warwick

The scene at Warwick
Warwick stages jumps racing on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Naas and Warwick on Sunday...

Horse In Focus King Ulanda open to improvement

King Ulanda, a bumper winner on his only start for Tom Weston, didn't make much of an impact on his first three starts for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero but he took a big step forward on his handicap debut at Musselburgh last month and scored in style.

King Ulanda travelled smoothly through that race, led on the bridle approaching the second last and drew clear to win readily by four lengths.

The style of that success impressed Timeform's reporter who awarded King Ulanda the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and this scopey sort still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that he's likely to carry on improving as he strengthens.

Recommended Bet

Back King Ulanda to win the 14:50 at Warwick

SBK2/1

Cadatharla well treated on return to hurdling

Cadatharla has been disappointing over fences, including on both starts this season, but he looks well treated on his return to hurdling and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this big-field handicap by 1 lb.

Cadatharla showed useful form during his sole campaign over hurdles a couple of seasons ago, winning on his handicap debut at this venue (his effectiveness here is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag). 

On his last start over hurdles he was a good fourth off a 3 lb higher mark in a stronger race than the one he contests on Sunday, so it would be little surprise were he to bounce back on his return to this sphere.  

Recommended Bet

Back Cadatharla in the 15:40 at Naas

SBK9/1

Sole Solution is still improving

It took dual bumper winner Sole Solution a couple of starts to find his feet over hurdles but he is progressing well now and looks up to completing the hat-trick.

Sole Solution got off the mark over hurdles at Hereford in January and built on that to make a successful handicap debut at Sandown last month, staying on gamely to win over two and a half miles. 

He still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's capable of better and, given how well he stayed on at Sandown last time, this much longer trip could help unlock some of that improvement. 

Recommended Bet

Back Sole Solution in the 16:23 at Warwick

SBK6/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

