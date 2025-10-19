Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus at Sedgefield

Iskar d'Airy can resume progress after break

Trustyourinstinct can bounce back from flop

Bumpy Evans is still ahead of the handicapper

Iskar d'Airy enjoyed a productive first campaign over fences last season, winning on three occasions, and he has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely to carry on progressing.

He produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when successful at Stratford when last seen in May, impressing with how smoothly he travelled and fluently he jumped at the head of affairs.

The style of that five-length success earned Iskar d'Airy Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he's one to be positive about.

Recommended Bet Back Iskar d'Airy in the 14:16 at Kempton 7/4

Trustyourinstinct was disappointing in Group 3 company at this venue last month, but that was a rare poor effort and he can take advantage of this drop into listed company.

Trustyourinstinct had looked better than ever prior to that flop and was arriving on the back of a couple of decisive wins in listed and Group 3 company at the Curragh.

The smart form he showed there is clearly the best on offer and, even under a penalty, he still comes out 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He can make his class count.

Recommended Bet Back Trustyourinstinct in the 15:26 at Leopardstown SBK 2/1

Bumpy Evans was a big improver during his time with Tim Vaughan, winning on his last four starts for that yard, and has continued to progress since joining Kerry Lee.

He fell on his first start for Lee at Uttoxeter last month, coming down at the eleventh having survived a few early scares, but got back on the up at Warwick only a week later.

He was much more fluent at Warwick where he quickened clear on the run-in to score by six lengths with plenty in hand, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. That was his best effort yet on Timeform's figures and, with his progress showing no signs of stopping, he looks well treated despite going up 9 lb - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.