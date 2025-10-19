Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus at Sedgefield

Horse racing at Sedgefield
A runner clears a flight at Sedgefield

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Kempton, Leopardstown and Sedgefield on Sunday.

  • Iskar d'Airy can resume progress after break

  • Trustyourinstinct can bounce back from flop

  • Bumpy Evans is still ahead of the handicapper

Kempton, 14:16 - More to come from progressive Iskar d'Airy

 

Iskar d'Airy enjoyed a productive first campaign over fences last season, winning on three occasions, and he has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely to carry on progressing.

He produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when successful at Stratford when last seen in May, impressing with how smoothly he travelled and fluently he jumped at the head of affairs.

The style of that five-length success earned Iskar d'Airy Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he's one to be positive about. 

Recommended Bet

Back Iskar d'Airy in the 14:16 at Kempton

7/4

Leopardstown, 15:26 - Top-rated Trustyourinstinct can show class

Trustyourinstinct was disappointing in Group 3 company at this venue last month, but that was a rare poor effort and he can take advantage of this drop into listed company.

Trustyourinstinct had looked better than ever prior to that flop and was arriving on the back of a couple of decisive wins in listed and Group 3 company at the Curragh.

The smart form he showed there is clearly the best on offer and, even under a penalty, he still comes out 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He can make his class count.

Recommended Bet

Back Trustyourinstinct in the 15:26 at Leopardstown

SBK2/1

Sedgefield, 16:06 - Progressive Bumpy Evans tops Timeform's ratings

Bumpy Evans was a big improver during his time with Tim Vaughan, winning on his last four starts for that yard, and has continued to progress since joining Kerry Lee.

He fell on his first start for Lee at Uttoxeter last month, coming down at the eleventh having survived a few early scares, but got back on the up at Warwick only a week later.

He was much more fluent at Warwick where he quickened clear on the run-in to score by six lengths with plenty in hand, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. That was his best effort yet on Timeform's figures and, with his progress showing no signs of stopping, he looks well treated despite going up 9 lb - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.  

Recommended Bet

Back Bumpy Evans in the 16:06 at Sedgefield

SBK13/8

Read more racing previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Munster National pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls: Rubaud must be at his best at Kempton on Sunday

  • Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls Sunday runners preview
Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing on British Champions Day plus Paul Nicholls

  • Max Liu
Betfair Saturday racing cheat sheet

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Rubaud must be at his best at Kempton on Sunday

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Champion Stakes Big Race Verdict: Calandagan can serve it up to 'em in Ascot showcase

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Champion Stakes Big Race Verdict: Calandagan can serve it up to 'em in Ascot showcase

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot at up to 6/1

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

British Champions Day Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday ITV Racing & l'Arc de Triomphe

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor