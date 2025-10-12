Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus at Naas

Step up in trip to suit unexposed Authentic Charm

Wheels of Fire in better form than recent figures suggest

It's A Heartbeat can make mark at listed level

Authentic Charm showed plenty to work with when runner-up at Haydock on debut, coming home strongly once the penny dropped.

He's not built on that in two subsequent starts at six furlongs, but he's been crying out for a stiffer test and should appreciate stepping up to seven furlongs here.

He still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely to improve and it would be little surprise were he to prove better than an opening BHA mark of 71 on his handicap debut.

Recommended Bet Back Authentic Charm in the 15:02 at Goodwood SBK 4/1

Wheels of Fire has finished down the field on both starts since winning at Windsor last month, but he's shaped better than the result would suggest on both occasions.

He was hampered at Newmarket on his penultimate start and it was a similar story at Salisbury last time as he was short of room when trying to make headway over a furlong out.

Wheels of Fire finished off well without being able to land a blow, and that eye-catching effort earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Wheels of Fire also has the Horses For Courses Flag having shown his effectiveness at Goodwood by finishing in the frame on all three starts at the course.

Recommended Bet Back Wheels of Fire in the 15:37 at Goodwood SBK 11/4

It's A Heartbeat was a big price on debut here in April, but she shaped with promise in fourth and built on that to get off the mark in decisive fashion at the Curragh in June.

It's A Heartbeat then took another significant step forward when bolting up on her handicap debut back at the Curragh in August, impressing with how sweetly she moved through that contest before readily quickening three and three-quarter lengths clear, earning the Horse In Focus Flag.

The runner-up, Shaool, has since won a premier handicap, giving a boost to the form, and the progressive It's A Heartbeat is well worth a crack at this listed contest. Her Curragh form is right up there with the best on offer and she also has 'small p' to show there's more to come.