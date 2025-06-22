Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Parish ready to strike

Beckett has excellent record at Ffos Las

Santorini Star the one to beat

Parish Councillor's losing run stretches back over two years, but he's been showing up well recently. That sole win came in a novice event at Newcastle in February 2023 and, having started life in handicaps from a mark of 76, he now finds himself down to a lowly mark of 57.

He left the impression he's ready to strike when runner-up over a mile and a half at Ripon on Thursday, given too much to do on that occasion, still being restrained in rear while the first and second kicked for home.

That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, earning him the Sectional Flag, while Timeform's reporter also thought it was eye-catching enough to give him the Horse In Focus Flag, too.

Connor Beasley takes back over from an amateur rider now and, with the return to this shorter trip no problem, he has excellent claims of coming out on top from the same mark in another modest race.

Recommended Bet Back Parish Councillor in the 14:40 Pontefract SBK 6/4

Magnetite was a 575,000 guineas purchase as a yearling who is from a smart family - he's a brother to very smart Elarqam - and he built on his debut experience when finishing third on his seasonal return at Chepstow last month.

Magnetite attracted support that day, despite being the stablemate of the odds-on winner, and he caught the eye by the finish under a considerate ride, his jockey keen not to be overly hard on him returning from six months off.

That looked a warm race for the track and Magnetite seems sure to improve further following that run - he has the 'small p' attached to his rating and also had the Horse In Focus Flag - and, representing a yard who has a 35% strike rate at the track over the last five seasons, he seems sure to be competitive in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Magnetite in the 15:30 Ffos Las SBK 9/4

William Haggas is set to have his first runner at Pontefract this year with Santorini Star and, while it isn't a track he has that many runners at, those he does send warrant maximum respect.

Indeed, in the last five years his strike rate at Pontefract stands at 30%, while four of his eight runners at the track last year won. She was a two-time winner on the all-weather last year, but she has taken her form to new heights this season, looking potentially smart when winning a handicap over this trip at Goodwood last time.

Santorini Star was given all expect Meribella, who finished third, weight that day, and the manner in which she quickened clear in the final furlong suggests she has much more to offer - she still has the 'small p' attached to his rating and is a Horse In Focus. She is more than capable of winning at this level and will be incredibly hard to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Santorini Star in the 15:40 Pontefract SBK 7/4

