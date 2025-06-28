Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated improver

Horse racing at Ffos Las
The horses pictured turning away from the stands at Ffos Las

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Cartmel and Ffos Las on Sunday.

  • Unpenalised Dickens is on a good mark 

  • Synergism won with a bit in hand last time

  • Echo of Glory can continue to progress

Cartmel, 15:15 - Top-rated Dickens is clear on the figures

Dickens made a winning start for Jennie Candlish at Hexham last week, improving on the form he had shown during his time with Alan King.

A 13-length winning margin probably flatters Dickens as he was suited by being patiently ridden in a race run at a strong gallop, but it was still an impressive start for his new stable and he looks very well treated off the same mark here.

Dickens needs to prove his stamina stepping up three-quarters of a mile in trip, but he stands out on ratings and is 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

Recommended Bet

Back Dickens in the 15:15 at Cartmel

SBK9/4

Ffos Las, 16:00 - 'Horse In Focus' Synergism is still improving

Synergism had to settle for second on a couple of occasions after making a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton in April, but he returned to winning ways at Sandown last time and won in the style of one with more to offer.

Synergism's task was made harder by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop, but he picked up strongly down the outside to lead inside the final half-furlong and win by three-quarters of a length, with sectional times indicating he can have that effort upgraded. 

The style of that success earned Synergism Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's expected to improve.

Recommended Bet

Back Synergism in the 16:00 at Ffos Las

SBKSP

Ffos Las, 17:50 - Progressive Echo of Glory can follow up

[raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-june-2025/ffos-las/50/7/#echo-of-glory-ire[

Echo of Glory made no impact in maiden/novice company over six furlongs last season, but, having been gelded, he attracted support on his handicap debut and reappearance over a mile at Bath a couple of weeks ago. 

Running without the hood he had worn as a juvenile, Echo of Glory was sent into the lead and ran out a ready winner, scoring with more in hand than the margin of a length and a half might suggest after he was eased close home.

He had the run of the race there, benefiting from setting a steady tempo, but, given his unexposed profile, it's worth focusing on the positives of the display and he still has the Timeform 'small p'. 

Recommended Bet

Back Echo of Glory in the 17:50 at Ffos Las

SBK16/5

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets on Irish Derby Day

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Irish Derby Day including 33/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor