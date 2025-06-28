Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated improver

Unpenalised Dickens is on a good mark

Synergism won with a bit in hand last time

Echo of Glory can continue to progress

Dickens made a winning start for Jennie Candlish at Hexham last week, improving on the form he had shown during his time with Alan King.

A 13-length winning margin probably flatters Dickens as he was suited by being patiently ridden in a race run at a strong gallop, but it was still an impressive start for his new stable and he looks very well treated off the same mark here.

Dickens needs to prove his stamina stepping up three-quarters of a mile in trip, but he stands out on ratings and is 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

Recommended Bet Back Dickens in the 15:15 at Cartmel SBK 9/4

Synergism had to settle for second on a couple of occasions after making a successful handicap debut at Wolverhampton in April, but he returned to winning ways at Sandown last time and won in the style of one with more to offer.

Synergism's task was made harder by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop, but he picked up strongly down the outside to lead inside the final half-furlong and win by three-quarters of a length, with sectional times indicating he can have that effort upgraded.

The style of that success earned Synergism Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's expected to improve.

Recommended Bet Back Synergism in the 16:00 at Ffos Las SBK SP

Echo of Glory

Echo of Glory made no impact in maiden/novice company over six furlongs last season, but, having been gelded, he attracted support on his handicap debut and reappearance over a mile at Bath a couple of weeks ago.

Running without the hood he had worn as a juvenile, Echo of Glory was sent into the lead and ran out a ready winner, scoring with more in hand than the margin of a length and a half might suggest after he was eased close home.

He had the run of the race there, benefiting from setting a steady tempo, but, given his unexposed profile, it's worth focusing on the positives of the display and he still has the Timeform 'small p'.

Recommended Bet Back Echo of Glory in the 17:50 at Ffos Las SBK 16/5

