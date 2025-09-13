Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 25/1 top-rated Horse In Focus in the opener

Ed Lynam fancied to pick up handicap prize again

More British success in valuable sales race

Wait for first Australian winner of the Flying Five

Big Gossey bids to win the race for the third time following victories at 33/1 in 2021 and 16/1 in 2023 and the Charles O'Brien-trained sprinter is likely to be sent off a big price once again given he's 6 lb higher than that 2023 success.

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings give the lightly-weighted Jon Riggens a big chance, the 'Horse In Focus' having again shaped encouragingly when 3¼ lengths third to Queen of Mougins over C&D last time.

Like O'Brien, Jon Riggens' trainer Ed Lynam has a good record in this race having won two renewals since 2018, and his three-time course winner gets the nod to win again.

Recommended Bet Back Jon Riggens to win the 13:30 Curragh SBK 25/1

The low numbers of British runners at the big Irish meetings has been a talking point over the years, however the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes has been a race that British trainers have targeted with eight winners since 2014 prior to Gavin Hernon striking a blow for France with Spirit d'Or 12 months ago.

Alparslan and Blingy's Sister - two 'Horses In Focus' - spearhead the British challenge this year, the former having looked a good prospect when storming clear at Leicester on debut (sent off at 14/1) and the last-named having pulled clear with another last-time-out winner when second at Chester last month.

Preference is for Alparslan who looked as if he had enough pace to cope with this drop in trop and is evidently held in high regard (holds entries in the Royal Lodge and Dewhurst).

Recommended Bet Back Alparslan to win the 14:05 Curragh SBK 10/3

Timeform weight-adjusted ratings are often an excellent starting point in races such as the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes where there is often lots of correlating form.

Asfoora had several of these rivals well behind (Night Raider fourth, Mgheera eighth, She's Quality 10th , Arizona Blaze 11th) when storming away with the Nunthorpe at York last month which was clearly her best performance of the season.

The Henry Dwyer-trained mare looked much fresher there than when a beaten favourite the year before and she has 4 lb in hand of her closest rival Mgheera on ratings here, however she faces two less-exposed sprinters Bucanero Fuerte and Two Stars who have been gaining confidence at a lesser level.

The free-going Two Stars only had to be pushed out when scoring at Naas when last seen. This is a big step up but he looked all class when scoring at Naas in the spring and has a good record fresh; he's worth chancing at a big price.

Recommended Bet Back Two Stars in the 15:15 Curragh SBK 10/1

