Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 25/1 top-rated Horse In Focus in the opener

Horse racing at the Curragh
Timeform pick out three bets at the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at the Curragh on Sunday...

  • Ed Lynam fancied to pick up handicap prize again 

  • More British success in valuable sales race 

  • Wait for first Australian winner of the Flying Five

13:30, Curragh - Jon Riggens to secure another course win 

Big Gossey bids to win the race for the third time following victories at 33/1 in 2021 and 16/1 in 2023 and the Charles O'Brien-trained sprinter is likely to be sent off a big price once again given he's 6 lb higher than that 2023 success.  

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings give the lightly-weighted Jon Riggens a big chance, the 'Horse In Focus' having again shaped encouragingly when 3¼ lengths third to Queen of Mougins over C&D last time.

Like O'Brien, Jon Riggens' trainer Ed Lynam has a good record in this race having won two renewals since 2018, and his three-time course winner gets the nod to win again. 

Recommended Bet

Back Jon Riggens to win the 13:30 Curragh

SBK25/1

14:05, Curragh - Impressive Leicester winner Alparslan to follow up 

The low numbers of British runners at the big Irish meetings has been a talking point over the years, however the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes has been a race that British trainers have targeted with eight winners since 2014 prior to Gavin Hernon striking a blow for France with Spirit d'Or 12 months ago. 

Alparslan and Blingy's Sister - two 'Horses In Focus' - spearhead the British challenge this year, the former having looked a good prospect when storming clear at Leicester on debut (sent off at 14/1) and the last-named having pulled clear with another last-time-out winner when second at Chester last month. 

Preference is for Alparslan who looked as if he had enough pace to cope with this drop in trop and is evidently held in high regard (holds entries in the Royal Lodge and Dewhurst). 

Recommended Bet

Back Alparslan to win the 14:05 Curragh

SBK10/3

15:15, Curragh - Two Stars to spoil Asfoora party

Timeform weight-adjusted ratings are often an excellent starting point in races such as the Bar One Racing Flying Five Stakes where there is often lots of correlating form. 

Asfoora had several of these rivals well behind (Night Raider fourth, Mgheera eighth, She's Quality 10th , Arizona Blaze 11th) when storming away with the Nunthorpe at York last month which was clearly her best performance of the season.  

The Henry Dwyer-trained mare looked much fresher there than when a beaten favourite the year before and she has 4 lb in hand of her closest rival Mgheera on ratings here, however she faces two less-exposed sprinters Bucanero Fuerte and Two Stars who have been gaining confidence at a lesser level.

The free-going Two Stars only had to be pushed out when scoring at Naas when last seen. This is a big step up but he looked all class when scoring at Naas in the spring and has a good record fresh; he's worth chancing at a big price.

Recommended Bet

Back Two Stars in the 15:15 Curragh

SBK10/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 50/1 Doncaster pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Moyglare Stud Stakes Big Race Verdict: Hard to oppose O'Brien for Group 1 success

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh
Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing on Doncaster St Leger day

  • Max Liu
Betfair Saturday horse racing cheat sheet

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Moyglare Stud Stakes Big Race Verdict: Hard to oppose O'Brien for Group 1 success

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Moyglare Stud Stakes Big Race Verdict: Hard to oppose O'Brien for Group 1 success

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Horse Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Haydock

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

St Leger and ITV Racing Preview

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Preview

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor