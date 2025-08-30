Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Timeform

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Brighton and Tipperary on Sunday...

  • Follow the form at Worcester

  • Songhai arrives in top form

  • Alshimali has more to offer

Jeudidee on a good mark

Jeudidee proved better than ever when opening his account in this sphere at Huntingdon in May, seeming to benefit from being ridden more positively on that occasion, seeing off the odds-on favourite from two out and that pair pulled clear of the remainder.

That form worked out very well, too, the runner-up winning again since, while the third and fourth also won next time. Jeudidee shaped just as well in defeat when runner-up over this course and distance last time, unlucky to bump into a handicap blot who has won again since, while the third also won next time.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag, and left the impression it won't be long before he's winning again so, with his form stacking up, he makes plenty of appeal from a 3lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Jeudidee in the 14:10 Worcester

SBK11/2

Songhai caught the eye last time

In the last two weeks, 81% of Johnny Murtagh's horses have run to form, and he has a good chance with Songhai in the feature at Tipperary.

She looked potentially smart when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Dundalk in February and, while she hasn't won again since, she has built a strong record of form, and has proved better than ever the last twice.

Songhai wasn't beaten far in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh last month, doing her best work at the finish dropped back to the minimum trip, and she shaped better than the bare result in a listed race at Deauville last time.

She would have likely given the winner plenty to think about had the gaps opened sooner, having to wait for a run two furlongs out and picking up well once in the clear. Songhai is progressing nicely and, with more luck in-running, she is more than capable of making her mark at this level.

Recommended Bet

Back Songhai in the 16:30 Tipperary

SBK11/2

Alshimali can resume winning ways

Tony Carroll is by the most winning trainer at Brighton this season with 16 wins, while a strike rate of 16% isn't bad, either, so he's definitely a trainer to follow at the track.

He has a host of runners at the seaside venue on Sunday, but his most solid chance may come with Alshimali. He had fallen in the weights and proved better than ever dropped to the shortest trip he'd tried when opening his account over this course and distance two starts back, winning with the sort of authority that suggests he'll be of interest for a while.

Alshimali caught the eye when finishing third back over six furlongs at Windsor last time, also, the big move he made into contention out wide from two furlongs out telling in the closing stages. The handicapper has left him on the same mark and this is a weaker race, so he ticks plenty of boxes, especially back down in trip.

Recommended Bet

Back Alshimali in the 16:52 Brighton

SBK7/2

