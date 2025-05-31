Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Progressive Jowddah can complete hat-trick

Tennessee Gold an impressive winner when last seen

Glam Squad can build on promising return

Jowddah found one too strong on each of her three starts as a juvenile but she dug deep to get off the mark on her reappearance at Newcastle where she deserved some credit for hanging on given she had no cover from the headwind.

Jowddah then raised her game to score on her handicap debut at Yarmouth 31 days ago, keeping on well to score by half a length in a decent time in a race that should work out well.

A 3 lb rise in the weights seems to underestimate the progressive Jowddah who is 4 lb clear here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She won over seven furlongs last time but had been successful over a mile on her previous outing so stepping back up in trip here shouldn't pose a problem.

Recommended Bet Back Jowddah in the 17:00 at Nottingham SBK 7/4

Tennessee Gold enjoyed a productive campaign last year, winning on three occasions, including when last seen at Kempton in December.

Tennessee Gold impressed with how he tanked his way through the race, travelling like a horse ahead of his mark, and he quickened up well to score by a length and a half with a bit in hand.

The decisive style of that success earned Tennessee Gold Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he still looks well treated following a 7 lb rise in the weights - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Tennessee Gold in the 17:15 at Chelmsford SBK 9/1

Glam Squad wasn't seen to best effect when sixth on his return at Kempton 17 days ago, but he put in some good late work that caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A poor draw meant that Glam Squad was dropped in towards the rear and ended up further back than ideal, but he stayed on well in the straight and wasn't far from making the frame.

He won three times during a productive campaign in 2024, including on his final start of the year at Southwell where he underlined his effectiveness on the all-weather, and he remains on a fair mark, heading Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Glam Squad in the 18:45 at Chelmsford SBK 13/2

