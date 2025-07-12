Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Tommie Gun shaped well on stable debut

Wasdell Dundalk arrives on the back of fine effort

El Borracho worth chancing off much lower mark

Tommie Gun ended his time with Nigel Twiston-Davies out of form, but he was well backed on his first start for Maurice Barnes at Hexham last month and looked unfortunate not to reward that support.

Tommie Gun quickened after three out and looked in control approaching the final flight, but he made a mistake, lost crucial momentum and was unable to recover up the run-in, ultimately having to settle for third.

The way Tommie Gun went through much of that race was promising, though, and he earned the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks capable of taking advantage of a mark that fell during his time with his previous stable.

Recommended Bet Back Tommie Gun in the 15:08 at Perth SBK 11/4

Wasdell Dundalk has four course-and-distance wins to his name and, unsurprisingly, has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at Perth.

He gave another good account of himself when runner-up over course and distance last month, doing well to get as close as he did having been held up in a race run at a modest gallop.

The ground he made in the straight suggests he's as good as ever, so he looks well treated off a mark 3 lb lower than the one he defied at Carlisle last October. He's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks likely to give a good account at a venue that clearly suits.

Recommended Bet Back Wasdell Dundalk in the 15:43 at Perth SBK 10/3

El Borracho was disappointing last season, but he has fallen a long way in the weights and is running off a mark a stone lower than when last seen over jumps in a handicap chase at Doncaster in December.

He's 16 lb lower than when fourth at Bangor last June on his last start over hurdles, and even on the form he showed there he comes out 6 lb clear of these rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings from such a reduced mark.

He has efforts from a couple of seasons ago that suggest he has even more in hand if returning to some kind of form, so he could be worth chancing with the benefit of a respectable pipe-opener on the Flat at Pontefract under his belt.

Recommended Bet Back El Borracho in the 17:02 at Stratford SBK 16/5

