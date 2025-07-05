Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ayr and Market Rasen on Sunday.
-
Thriving Woohoo can notch another victory
-
Prospect House goes well at Market Rasen
-
Nickelforce has been shaping nicely
Ayr, 13:45 - Woohoo can register third win at Ayr
Woohoo (Ire)
- J: Miss Megan Davies
- T: Jim Goldie
- F: 9-5511121
Irish recruit Woohoo is enjoying an excellent first campaign for Jim Goldie and registered her fourth win of the season when landing a six-furlong handicap here a couple of weeks ago.
Woohoo was unable to complete a four-timer when bumping into a similarly progressive rival at Hamilton last month, but she soon returned to winning ways here, registering a comfortable length-and-a-quarter success.
That was her second win at Ayr and her effectiveness at the track is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. She's still going the right way so a 5 lb higher mark may not be enough to stop her notching another victory.
Market Rasen, 15:45 - Ratings point to course specialist Prospect House
Prospect House (Ire)
- J: William Maggs
- T: Peter Niven
- F: 53501-312
All three of Prospect House's wins have been achieved at Market Rasen, and he also ran creditably at the track, despite being beaten at odds-on, when runner-up behind a rejuvenated rival in a 19-furlong handicap last month.
Prospect House stays an easy two and a half miles, but all his wins have come over shorter trips, so the slight drop back in distance should suit.
He has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag and looks set to give a good account off the same mark as last time, which is only 3 lb higher than when winning over this course and distance on his penultimate start. He looks on a handy mark and is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Market Rasen, 16:20 - 'Horse In Focus' Nickelforce can build on recent promise
Nickelforce (Ire)
- J: Jack Quinlan
- T: Ben Case
- F: 4/311U5-23
Nickelforce made a successful start to his chasing career last season, winning on his first two outings over fences, and his two efforts this season suggest he's capable of adding to his tally.
Nickelforce shaped as if still ahead of his mark when runner-up at Stratford in May and he posted another encouraging performance when third at the same venue a couple of weeks later, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.
He met some trouble in running last time and looks capable of raising his game granted a clearer shot at things.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
