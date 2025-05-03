Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Sectional horse at Newmarket

Falakeyah looks a promising filly

Liam Swagger caught the eye last time

Desert Flower stands out in 1000 Guineas

Falakeyah was all the rage in the betting ahead of her debut over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in November and she looked a fine prospect as she easily came home in front with five and a half lengths to spare at the line.

She was always travelling strongly that day, breezing through her race and barely needing to come off the bridle to quicken clear in the straight. Admittedly, several of her rivals were held back by inexperience, but it was hard to knock her performance.

Her effort can also be marked up further when you take her closing sectional into consideration, earning herself the Sectional Flag, and she is clearly held in some regard starting back in listed company. Falakeyah is in the Oaks, and she's expected to advertise her credentials for that test now, with this step up in trip sure to bring about further improvement judged by her pedigree.

Recommended Bet Back Falakeyah in the 13:45 Newmarket SBK 7/5

Liam Swagger had some useful form on the Flat last season and he reached a similar level over hurdles, too, winning his first two starts in that sphere.

He also ran a cracker to finish third in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival from a mark of 124, too, faring best of the British, and the winner of that race has since acquitted himself well in Grade 1 company.

Liam Swagger made an encouraging return to the Flat at Chelmsford last month, also, finishing to good effect having had to come from further back than the pair that beat him. The return to turf should be in his favour and this track may also suit his run style, so he makes a fair bit of appeal having been left on the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back Liam Swagger in the 14:55 Newmarket SBK 3/1

It looks a terrific renewal of the 1000 Guineas which sees two unbeaten fillies in Desert Flower and Lake Victoria head the betting.

Desert Flower tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, though, after graduating into pattern company with ease in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster, and producing an excellent performance when winning the Fillies' Mile over this course and distance by five and a half lengths when last seen.

That was a big career-best effort on softer ground than she had previously encountered, and producing one of the best performances in this race in the last dozen years. Desert Flower is a good-topped, attractive filly, who has all the attributes to develop into an even better three-year-old, and deservedly tops the betting.

Recommended Bet Back Desert Flower in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 5/4

