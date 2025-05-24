Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Ratings Choice

Andab looks the value

Porta Fortuna a class apart

Common Practice potentially well treated

Albert Einstein will be a warm order for this Group 3 event, but there could be some value in supporting the Joseph O'Brien-trained Andab he's 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'small p' attached to his rating. He cost 290,000 guineas as a yearling and, though he wasn't particularly well fancied on debut (started 8/1), he made a striking impression when stretching four and three quarter lengths clear of the runner-up. Andab is bred in the purple and looked a potentially smart prospect, always travelling well and easily putting the race to bed in the final furlong. The timefigure backs up the visual impression he made and this looks the perfect stepping stone for him on his way to Royal Ascot. Recommended Bet Back Andab in the 13:55 Curragh SBK 9/4

Ryan Moore has a 60% strike rate when riding for Donnacha O'Brien in Group 1s (three from five) and they team up together again with Porta Fortuna.

He rode her when she won the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket last season, the only time he's ridden this very smart filly, and she also went on to win the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last season before not being seen to best effect in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar.

Porta Fortuna has a 3lb penalty to carry on her return to action in Group 2 company, and likely has bigger targets down the line - she's entered in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot - so she might not be fully wound up, but even if that's the case, she has too much class for this opposition.

Indeed, she's at least 9lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and is fully expected to make a winning return to action.

Recommended Bet Back Porta Fortuna in the 14:30 Curragh SBK 6/5

Common Practice had some near useful form in this sphere earlier in his career, winning a minor event over a mile and a half at this course in 2022, and was also beaten just a head in a handicap at Galway from a mark of 82.

Since then he's developed in a useful hurdler, winning a couple of times over timber, including a handicap from a mark of 132, and has also reached a smart level of form over fences, his latest win coming in a Grade 3 novice event at Thurles in March.

He stays two and a half miles well over jumps, so this mile and three quarter trip on the Flat should suit him perfectly and, now 1lb lower in the weights than when narrowly beaten in this sphere, he looks well treated given the improvement he's shown over hurdles and fences in recent years.

Recommended Bet Back Common Practice in the 16:50 Curragh SBK 13/2

