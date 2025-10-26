Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Wexford

Timeform

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Fontwell, Galway and Wexford on Sunday.

  • Ridgeway can make amends with better luck

  • Low Style still unexposed over fences

  • Bucksy des Epeires has good record fresh

Wexford, 13:05 - 'Horse In Focus' Battle of Ridgeway can launch bold bid

Battle of Ridgeway was ultimately all out to take advantage of a lower chase mark over this course and distance in August, but he would have had a bit more to spare had his rider not briefly mistaken the winning post in the closing stages.

There was a lot to like about how Battle of Ridgeway moved through that contest and he was also travelling well at Listowel last time until badly hampered by a faller three out. 

He also met interference on the turn for home before staying on into third and was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. 

Recommended Bet

Back Battle of Ridgeway in the 13:05 at Wexford

SBKSP

Galway, 14:00 - Improving Low Style has more to offer

Winning hurdler Low Style failed to complete on two of his first three starts over fences but offered something to work with when a distant third in a beginners' chase at Punchestown in January.

He then built on that promise when going much closer in a handicap chase at Navan in February, staying on well into second without challenging the in-form winner, but finishing two and three-quarter lengths ahead of a next-time winner in third.

He looks well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark here - he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb - and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected from such a lightly-raced chaser. 

Recommended Bet

Back Low Style in the 14:00 at Galway

SBK15/2

Fontwell, 14:05 - Bucksy des Epeires remains on a good mark

Bucksy des Epeires was disappointing on his final couple of starts last season but could be a different proposition following a break given his record when fresh.

Bucksy des Epeires defied a layoff of more than a year when making a successful stable debut for Venetia Williams in a maiden hurdle at Lingfield two years ago, while he made a winning start over fences on his seasonal reappearance last November.

He appeals as being on a fair mark based on what he showed on his first couple of starts over fences - comprising a win at Ascot and a second at Doncaster - and he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.  

Recommended Bet

Back Bucksy des Epeires in the 14:05 at Fontwell

SBK9/2

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

