Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Willie Mullins has won four of the last five renewals of this novice and he is expected to continue his excellent record in the race with Kalix Delabarriere. He was strong in the betting when making a winning start in a bumper at Ballinrobe in May, looking another above-average type for the yard as he easily dismissed a next-time-out winner.

That form worked out well and he shaped better than the bare result when hitting the frame on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, a jolting error at the third last just when the race was starting to take shape ending his chance.

Kalix Delabarriere stepped up markedly on that effort when runner-up to a promising type from the Gordon Elliott yard over further at this course last month, handling more testing conditions well but seemingly outstayed by another promising type. That form sets a good standard in this field and he is at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while the 'small p' attached to his rating, he's open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Kalix Delabarriere in the 13:50 Naas SBK 4/5

Gordon Elliott has tasted success in this Grade 3 in the past, winning three of the last 10 renewals, the latest with leading Stayers' Hurdle contender Teahupoo in 2021.

He also saddled the runner-up 12 months ago and his representative in this year's renewal, Good To Be Alive, looked very promising when making a winning start at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Good To Be Alive wasn't particularly well fancied in the betting, starting at 9/1, but he ran out a comprehensive winner, displaying an encouraging change of gear to settle matters for one who has plenty of stamina in his pedigree.

He travelled with plenty of fluency, jumping well in the main and quickening up nicely on the run-in to beat one who had shown previous promise. This represents a step up in grade, but standard setter Bacchanalain doesn't set the bar too high, and Good To Be Alive is expected to make the requisite improvement to follow up - he has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Good To Be Alive in the 14:20 Naas SBK 5/2

Venetia Williams has two runners in this handicap chase but her best chance is with the progressive Jo Lescribaa. He didn't manage to win over hurdles last season, but he has quickly developed into a better chaser, building on the promise of his debut in this sphere when opening his account at Uttoxeter in December.

Jo Lescribaa won by only a neck on that occasion, but he moved through his race in the style of a horse who was ahead of his mark, and he duly proved that the case when following up at Chepstow last time - he was given the Horse In Focus flag afterwards, marking him out as a horse to keep on side.

The runner-up boosted that form by winning next time and Jo Lescribaa is just the type who will go on progressing for a while yet, so he's strong expected to defy an 8lb rise and complete a hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Jo Lescribaa in the 16:40 Hereford SBK 10/11

