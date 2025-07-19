Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Curragh
There is a competitive card at the Curragh on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at the Curragh on Sunday...

  • 'Horse In Focus' Empress the one to beat

  • Tasmania can rate higher yet

  • Diego has a class edge

13:55, Curragh - Empress caught the eye last time

Empress Artemis made a winning start for her previous yard at Dundalk last year and has shown improved form without winning in handicaps so far this season for Ger Lyons.

She ran her best race to date when runner-up in a big-field handicap over this course and distance last month, impressing with how she travelled through that race, while leaving the impression she has even more to offer.

The handicapper has raised her 3lb since, but that seems fair enough, and she's very interesting now taking on her elders for the first time, still less exposed than the majority of these.

Recommended Bet

Back Empress Artemis in the 13:55 Curragh

SBK2/1

14:30, Curragh - Tasmania can build on promising reappearance

It looks an open renewal of this Group 3, but Tasmania tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings from Beechwood and she looks the one to be with on what will be just her third start for Sir Mark Prescott.

She was a three-time winner when trained by Francis-Henri Graffard in France, notably a listed event, and she was pitched in at the deep end on her first start for this yard in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes over this course and distance last summer.

Tasmania didn't make an impression in that company but she shaped very well on her recent reappearance on the all-weather in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle.

She showed plenty to work on, travelling fluently throughout and doing all of her best work at the finish under a considerate ride. Tasmania was beaten by a smart filly that day, but that run will have surely brought her forward, and it's interesting that connections bring her back to this track.

Recommended Bet

Back Tasmania in the 14:30 Curragh

SBK11/4

15:40, Curragh - Diego can outclass rivals

Diego Velazquez is a smart colt at his best, finishing last season in terrific form, his seven-length romp in a Group 3 over nine furlongs at Leopardstown a particular highlight.

He followed that performance up with a win in a Group 2 over a mile at the same course, having much more in hand than the one and a half length margin suggests.

Diego Velazquez was withdrawn on his intended return earlier this season after getting upset in the stalls and was well below form in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last month.

However, he also disappointed at Royal Ascot last season, before bouncing back to form, and he really does stand out dropped back into Group 2 company. He has the speed for seven furlongs and holds a clear class edge - he's at least 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and he will take all the beating if returning to his best.

Recommended Bet

Back Diego Velazquez in the 15:40 Curragh

SBK15/8

