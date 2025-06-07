Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Return to soft surface can help Janey Mackers

Statuario can win Perth Gold Cup again

Step up in trip should suit improving Stay Gold

Janey Mackers made no impression in the listed Pretty Polly Stakes on her return at Newmarket last month, but it's easy to overlook that effort as she looked as if she would come on for the run and she was tackling much faster ground than previously.

Janey Mackers had been an impressive winner of a mile maiden on testing ground at Doncaster last year, showing a good turn of foot in the conditions to draw five and a half lengths clear in the style of a smart prospect.

She still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that she's likely to improve and the return to a soft surface can help her get back on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Janey Mackers in the 15:35 at Goodwood SBK 15/4

Statuario made it four wins at Perth when landing this event 12 months ago and he looks likely to launch another bold bid having taken a step back in the right direction last time.

Statuario hasn't won since taking this prize last year, but he has been offered some respite by the handicapper and shaped as if back in good form when runner-up behind the unexposed Coco Mademoiselle over this course and distance in April, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

The winner gave that form a boost by comfortably following up at Uttoxeter a week later, so Statuario looks well treated after edging up 1 lb, which leaves him only 2 lb higher than in this race last season.

Recommended Bet Back Statuario in the 15:57 at Perth SBK 10/3

Stay Gold very much caught the eye when running on into third in an ultra-competitive handicap at the Punchestown Festival and that effort earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter.

Stay Gold still had a lot to do turning for home, but he finished strongly and passed plenty of rivals in the straight to grab third close home.

That wasn't the first time that Stay Gold shaped as if a stiffer test of stamina would suit, so the step up in trip here to just shy of three miles promises to bring about a bigger effort.

Recommended Bet Back Stay Gold in the 16:20 at Punchestown SBK 7/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here