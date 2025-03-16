Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Curragh course specialist

Seven-year-old to strike at the Curragh again

Kent runner fancied to gain well-earned success

Taunton winner to get back to winning ways

It might be worth taking a chance on the class-dropping Go Athletico, with the booking of Colin Keane taking the eye as the horse makes his return for Adrian McGuinness having had one start for Gerard Mosse in France.

This former C&D Group 3 winner is also equipped with a first-time headgear combination and confidence in his chance would be increased if the betting vibes are strong.

A mark of 98 looks within range for a horse who pulled over five lengths clear of the third with runner-up Big Gossey - a good yardstick who reopposes here - when winning that Group 3 back in late-2023.

His record at the track reads 2-2-1-13-9, with his only poor effort coming when outclassed in a Group 1, and the return to this venue should suit.

Recommended Bet Back Go Athletico in the 14:40 Curragh SBK 13/2

'Horse In Focus' Geordie Night boasts some very creditable form at this level and despite not being seen to best effect when third behind an all-the-way winner - who has won again since - over C&D last month (following an eight-week absence), he looks worth another chance.

The steady gallop that day didn't suit Geordie Night but Serious Chat should set a stronger pace here, and it's also possible that Wild Side Of Life - who was a good second when front-running at Sedgefield in December 2023 - will apply some pressure up-front.

Geordie Night has twice gone well for Tom Broughton who is back on board and he should be able to strike for home earlier this time and gain deserved first win for the Nick Kent-trained runner.

Recommended Bet Back Geordie Night in the 15:57 Market Rasen SBK 5/1

Fellow winner Tormund Giantsbane is respected, but the deeper form in this bumper looks to be held by Taunton winner Doctor Blue who was well-backed on debut and showed that his ability matches his striking looks when fifth in a listed event at Ascot last time out.

Sent off at 10/1, there was plenty of promise in that 17 lengths fifth of 14 to Windbeneathmywings, who was considered one of the leading home hopes for last week's Champion Bumper until ruled out by a setback.

A 'Horse In Focus' on the back of that run, where he travelled strongly for a long way, and representing a yard with the 'Hot Trainer' flag, Doctor Blue ticks a lot of boxes in a fascinating contest.

Recommended Bet Back Doctor Blue in the 17:17 Chepstow SBK 11/4

