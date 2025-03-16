Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Curragh course specialist
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at the Curragh, Market Rasen and Chepstow on Sunday...
-
Seven-year-old to strike at the Curragh again
-
Kent runner fancied to gain well-earned success
-
Taunton winner to get back to winning ways
'Horses For Courses' flag key at the Curragh
It might be worth taking a chance on the class-dropping Go Athletico, with the booking of Colin Keane taking the eye as the horse makes his return for Adrian McGuinness having had one start for Gerard Mosse in France.
This former C&D Group 3 winner is also equipped with a first-time headgear combination and confidence in his chance would be increased if the betting vibes are strong.
A mark of 98 looks within range for a horse who pulled over five lengths clear of the third with runner-up Big Gossey - a good yardstick who reopposes here - when winning that Group 3 back in late-2023.
His record at the track reads 2-2-1-13-9, with his only poor effort coming when outclassed in a Group 1, and the return to this venue should suit.
Good opportunity for 'Horse In Focus' at Market Rasen
'Horse In Focus' Geordie Night boasts some very creditable form at this level and despite not being seen to best effect when third behind an all-the-way winner - who has won again since - over C&D last month (following an eight-week absence), he looks worth another chance.
The steady gallop that day didn't suit Geordie Night but Serious Chat should set a stronger pace here, and it's also possible that Wild Side Of Life - who was a good second when front-running at Sedgefield in December 2023 - will apply some pressure up-front.
Geordie Night has twice gone well for Tom Broughton who is back on board and he should be able to strike for home earlier this time and gain deserved first win for the Nick Kent-trained runner.
'Horse In Focus' to strike for in-form yard at Chepstow
Fellow winner Tormund Giantsbane is respected, but the deeper form in this bumper looks to be held by Taunton winner Doctor Blue who was well-backed on debut and showed that his ability matches his striking looks when fifth in a listed event at Ascot last time out.
Sent off at 10/1, there was plenty of promise in that 17 lengths fifth of 14 to Windbeneathmywings, who was considered one of the leading home hopes for last week's Champion Bumper until ruled out by a setback.
A 'Horse In Focus' on the back of that run, where he travelled strongly for a long way, and representing a yard with the 'Hot Trainer' flag, Doctor Blue ticks a lot of boxes in a fascinating contest.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap