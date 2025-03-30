Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of Horses In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Doncaster and Leopardstown on Sunday...
Modern Utopia can pick up where she left off
Exactly can enhance fine Leopardstown record
Magico caught the eye when runner-up on return
Improving Modern Utopia can complete hat-trick
Modern Utopia ended last season on a sharp upward curve as she ran out an emphatic four-and-a-quarter-length winner of a Nottingham handicap over the extended mile and then followed up with a similarly dominant display in a nine-furlong handicap at Newmarket.
Modern Utopia barely had to come off the bridle to register a four-length win at Newmarket and the style of that success earned her the Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time.
She steps up further in trip on her return to action at Doncaster but she has plenty of stamina in her pedigree and should relish the stiffer test. A 10 lb rise in the weights since her last start demands more, but she remains with untapped potential and has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's a likely improver.
'Horses For Courses' Exactly sets the standard
Exactly registered both wins last season at Leopardstown and she is taken to make a successful return at a course that clearly suits.
Exactly showed significant improvement from her debut effort at the Curragh to get off the mark in a Leopardstown maiden and she then ran well back at Leopardstown to finish runner-up in the Silver Flash Stakes behind Royal Ascot-winning stable Bedtime Story.
When Exactly next returned to Leopardstown for the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes on her final start of the season, she had some strong form to her name, notably third-place finishes in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh and Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp.
That form gave her excellent claims in the Killavullan Stakes and she proved herself a smart filly by registering a comprehensive six-and-a-half-length success, posting her best effort yet on Timeform ratings. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest by 5 lb based on that form and she's the choice of Ryan Moore.
'Horse In Focus' Magico can build on promising comeback
Magico (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Marco Botti
- F:
Magico was unable to reward strong support on his return to action at Chelmsford recently (on his first start since being gelded) but he shaped promisingly in second and did well to get to within a neck of the useful winner who was better positioned.
Magico was unable to reel in Penzance, who quickened well turning in and secured first run, but it was impressive how strongly he stuck to his task, pulling three and a half lengths clear of the third.
That wasn't the first time that Magico has shaped like a well-handicapped horse and he was awarded Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. Cheekpieces are added for the first time in an attempt to help bring about the bigger effort he looks to have in his locker.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
