Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Horse In Focus at Pontefract
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Pontefract and Tramore on Sunday.
-
May Call You Back should benefit from drop back in trip
-
Hale End can capitalise on reduced mark
-
Stormy Impact stands out on ratings
Tramore, 15:00 - 'Horse In Focus' May Call You Back one to be interested in
May Call You Back
- J: B. Hayes
- T: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- F: P/9016-114
May Call You Back has done well since joining Willie Mullins, winning three of her five starts for the yard, and she shaped as if still in form despite finishing only fourth in a handicap chase at Wexford last month.
May Call You Back travelled well and moved briefly upsides two out, but she was left behind by the winner approaching the last and could find no extra on the run-in and lost two places close home.
It's possible the quick turnaround from a smooth success at Tipperary only three days earlier had an impact, while the longer trip may not have suited such a strong traveller. Either way, she was handed the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time.
She reverts to hurdling here from a fair-looking mark and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to improve further for this yard.
Pontefract, 15:12 - 'Horse In Focus' Hale End unlucky at Redcar
Hale End (Ire)
- J: Connor Beasley
- T: Michael Dods
- F: 76302575
Hale End was only fifth of nine at Redcar last week but he shaped much better than that result would suggest and earned the Horse In Focus Flag.
Hale End found himself short of room inside the final furlong when trying to make headway and had to be snatched up, but there was enough promise in his performance to suggest he's capable of capitalising on his reduced mark.
He's fallen in the weights during this winless campaign but is now 5 lb lower than when successful at Ayr last July and he comes out narrowly top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Pontefract, 15:42 - Top-rated Stormy Impact the one to beat
Stormy Impact
- J: Oisin James Orr
- T: Richard Fahey
- F: 251-61091
Stormy Impact wasn't seen to best effect when mid-division in a couple of big-field handicaps at Ascot, but she proved better than ever in slightly calmer waters at Wolverhampton last time.
Stormy Impact was forced wide on the turn for home but she quickened up to lead inside the final furlong and always looked to be holding on, despite the runner-up finishing off well to reduce the margin to half a length.
Stormy Impact takes a step up in class to listed level at Pontefract, but the form she showed at Wolverhampton gives her strong claims and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb.
