Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus at Leicester
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Haydock and Leicester on Sunday...
-
Regal Glory can build on eye-catching stable debut
-
Joycean Way has been shaping up well
-
Step up in trip to suit String of Pearls
Leicester, 14:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Regal Glory caught the eye
Regal Glory (Ire)
- J: Mark Winn
- T: Roger Fell
- F: 54963037
Regal Glory won only once for her former stable, and that was way back in December 2022, but she caught the eye on her first start for Roger Fell when finishing in mid-division at Beverley a couple of weeks ago.
Regal Glory was held up in a race in which it paid to be handy, but she would have finished a bit closer had she not met trouble over a furlong out before running on encouragingly.
That effort earned her Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and though she clearly comes with risks attached, she looks worth chancing from a basement mark.
Leicester, 15:00 - 'Horse In Focus' Joycean Way can gain deserved success
Joycean Way
- J: Hector Crouch
- T: Gary & Josh Moore
- F: 2/0075722
Joycean Way has had to settle for second the last twice, but he probably would have gone close on both occasions with better luck in running.
He went through the race like the best horse at the weights at Yarmouth on his penultimate start but was denied a run at a crucial stage, while it was a similar story at Windsor last time where, having found himself short of room, he had to weave his way through and finished off well.
That latest effort earned Joycean Way the Horse In Focus Flag and he can gain a deserved success after edging up only 1lb in the weights.
Haydock, 18:45 - Improving String of Pearls has more to offer
String Of Pearls
- J: Dylan Hogan
- T: Sir Mark Prescott Bt
- F: 684-511
It has taken String of Pearls a bit of time to learn what's required of her, but she's very much on an upward curve now and looks up to completing the hat-trick.
She still looked green when getting off the mark over a mile-and-a-half at Goodwood on her penultimate start and duly stepped up on that at Yarmouth where she seemed to relish the extra couple of furlongs.
This further step up in trip promises to suit and her smart pedigree offers hope she can carry on progressing. That scope for improvement is highlighted by the Timeform 'small p' attached to her rating, and she can stay a step ahead of the handicapper.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock duo to star on ITV in 32/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back Haydock duo to star on ITV in 32/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot on Shergar Cup day
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Prince to be crowned at Wexford
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle