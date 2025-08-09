Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus at Leicester

Regal Glory can build on eye-catching stable debut

Joycean Way has been shaping up well

Step up in trip to suit String of Pearls

Regal Glory won only once for her former stable, and that was way back in December 2022, but she caught the eye on her first start for Roger Fell when finishing in mid-division at Beverley a couple of weeks ago.

Regal Glory was held up in a race in which it paid to be handy, but she would have finished a bit closer had she not met trouble over a furlong out before running on encouragingly.

That effort earned her Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and though she clearly comes with risks attached, she looks worth chancing from a basement mark.

Recommended Bet Back Regal Glory in the 14:30 at Leicester SBK 7/1

Joycean Way has had to settle for second the last twice, but he probably would have gone close on both occasions with better luck in running.

He went through the race like the best horse at the weights at Yarmouth on his penultimate start but was denied a run at a crucial stage, while it was a similar story at Windsor last time where, having found himself short of room, he had to weave his way through and finished off well.

That latest effort earned Joycean Way the Horse In Focus Flag and he can gain a deserved success after edging up only 1lb in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Joycean Way in the 15:00 at Leicester SBK 5/2

It has taken String of Pearls a bit of time to learn what's required of her, but she's very much on an upward curve now and looks up to completing the hat-trick.

She still looked green when getting off the mark over a mile-and-a-half at Goodwood on her penultimate start and duly stepped up on that at Yarmouth where she seemed to relish the extra couple of furlongs.

This further step up in trip promises to suit and her smart pedigree offers hope she can carry on progressing. That scope for improvement is highlighted by the Timeform 'small p' attached to her rating, and she can stay a step ahead of the handicapper.

Recommended Bet Back String of Pearls in the 18:45 at Haydock SBK 6/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here