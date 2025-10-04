Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 10/3 Horse In Focus at Uttoxeter

Minnie Hauk has the edge in a wide-open Arc

Downmexicoway has more to offer over fences

Gaelic Park can capitalise on much-reduced mark

This is a wide-open edition of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with only 6 lb separating the top ten on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. At the head of those figures is Minnie Hauk who is unbeaten in four starts this season and, crucially, still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected.

Minnie Hauk made a successful return in the Cheshire Oaks and stepped up markedly on that form to edge out stablemate Whirl, a subsequent dual Group 1 winner, in the Oaks at Epsom, with the pair pulling four lengths clear of Desert Flower, one of last season's leading juveniles, in third.

Minnie Hauk didn't face such a strong challenge in the Irish Oaks or Yorkshire Oaks, though there was a lot to like about how she completed the task at York last time, leaving the impression she is capable of a bigger effort when it's required.

Recommended Bet Back Minnie Hauk in the 15:05 at Longchamp SBK 4/1

Downmexicoway struggled in three starts over hurdles after getting off the mark at Down Royal in December, but he quickly proved himself a better chaser when posting a dominant victory on his first start over fences at Killarney in August.

Downmexicoway impressed with his sound jumping at Killarney and readily drew clear after leading on the approach to the second last, ultimately scoring by eight and a half lengths.

That performance earned Downmexicoway the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' after only one start in this sphere. It's also worth noting that he won his only start in points.

Recommended Bet Back Downmexicoway in the 17:00 at Tipperary SBK 11/5

Gaelic Park has endured a couple of disappointing seasons, but he produced a much more encouraging display when third on his reappearance over this course and distance last month on his first start since joining Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero.

Gaelic Park, who was fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, couldn't go with the first two late on in a strong-looking race for the time of year, but he stuck to his task and pulled well clear of the remainder, finishing 28 lengths ahead of the fourth.

That step back in the right direction earned Gaelic Park the Horse In Focus Flag, and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb based on that display. The pick of his hurdles form from a few years ago suggests he could have even more in hand from this much-reduced mark.