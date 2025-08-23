Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for York including a 9/4 Horse In Focus

Linwood open to improvement

Moon Target ready for step up in grade

Prescott improver can win again

Linwood showed ability over six furlongs on his debut last season, but he was much sharper for the experience when opening his account upped in trip at Newbury next time, looking potentially smart as he dispatched of some now-useful rivals in a novice that has a good history.

He proved his stamina for a mile when following up under a penalty at Ripon afterwards, not needing to improve, but having more in hand than the narrow margin implied, and leaving the impression better was yet to come.

It didn't work out for him in listed company on his final start last season, but he wasn't best positioned that day, and want knocked about in the closing stages.

Linwood resumed his progress on return and handicap debut over nine furlongs at this track earlier this month, though, travelling fluently but leaving the impression the run was needed in the final stages. This drop back to a mile will be in his favour and, with further improvement forthcoming, he's expected to prove himself on a good mark.

Recommended Bet Back Linwood in the 13:50 Goodwood SBK 4/1

Sir Mark Prescott doesn't get many first-time-out winning juveniles, but when he does, they are usually well above average, and Moon Target is proving herself just that after two wins this season.

She was well found in the market ahead of her debut at Newmarket and there was plenty to like about that success, travelling well and really piling it on in the closing stages, stretching right away from her rivals.

The timefigure also backed up the visual impression she made and she could hardly have been more impressive when following up under a penalty at Yarmouth earlier this month.

She was backed as though defeat was out of the question and she never gave her supporters an ounce of worry, still showing some signs of inexperience but totally outclassing her rivals to win by seven and a half lengths.

This looks the obvious next step up the progression ladder and, with plenty of further improvement to come, she's expected to take the step into pattern company in her stride.

Recommended Bet Back Moon Target in the 14:25 Goodwood SBK 9/4

Deep Water Bay is yet another Sir Mark Prescott-trained three-year-old who has taken off since moving up to a trip more in line with his pedigree in handicaps, winning four of his last six starts.

The last two of those have came wearing cheekpieces at around two miles at Newbury, each time ridden from the front and finding plenty for pressure.

The fitting of headgear has been the making of him and he is yet to reach the ceiling of his ability, his run style and margin of victories meaning he'll likely stay ahead of the handicapper for a while longer yet.

There is every chance he'll get another easy lead in this field and he is hard to oppose following another 5lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Deep Water Bay in the 17:20 Goodwood SBK 11/8

